Who says super heroes don’t love dogs and cats just like we do? If anything, they probably need them more than anyone else. We already thought Dwayne Johnson was a super snuggler, but in a new animated movie, he’s going to need more than just a hug to save his best friend.

It’s hard to believe no one had thought of making a movie about super heroes’ pets until now, but alas, here we are. “DC League of Super-Pets” promises just as much action as “The Justice League,” but with more potty breaks.

Super heroes have pets too, OK? And in “DC League of Super-Pets,” these super cuties are also super powerful. The animated action adventure stars real-life superhero Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson: “I can tell you with great confidence that ‘Super Pets’ delivers.”

He voices Krypto, Superman’s crime-fighting best friend in the city of Metropolis.

Dwayne Johnson: “What do I love is that the super powers of these pets were earned and over time.”

But when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Kryp has to convince a ragtag group of animals to join a rescue mission.

Dwayne Johnson: “We really casted the heck out of this movie.”

…Including Ace.

Kevin Hart: “He’s in, like, the shelter. He’s in, like, the kennel, and this is a problem for Ace. Ace doesn’t want to be here.”

Voiced by Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart: “He has a great heart. Good heart.”

Say heart again.

Kevin Hart: “He’s got a big heart.”

One more time.

Kevin Hart: “A loving heart.”

All right, we got it, he’s got a heart, but you know who doesn’t? Lulu, the guinea pig.

Kate McKinnon: “She is a hairless guinea pig who was literally a guinea pig in a lab, and they tested some stuff on her.”

So, can you blame her for the bad attitude?

Kate McKinnon: “And now she is vowing to get revenge.”

And to voice actor Kate McKinnon…

Kate McKinnon: “There’s nothing cuter on this Earth than a guinea pig. We all know this.”

Do we, though? I mean, Suzie Q, the Shih Tzu, begs to differ.

Kate McKinnon: “A little creature who wishes to be a lot bigger and more powerful than she is, and I relate to that.”

Just like Dwayne and Kevin relate to their characters.

Dwayne Johnson: “It’s honestly not too dissimilar to the relationship that I actually have with Kevin. I mean, he’s been one of my best friends for almost a decade now.”

And own pets.

Dwayne Johnson: “Hobbs is our Frenchie. You know, he’s our son.”

Kevin Hart: “You know, you start to look like your dog after a while. If you really look at Roxy close, she got my eyes.”

Dwayne Johnson: “Frenchies, you know, they’re little clowns, and he’s the best.”

Kevin Hart: “Nobody cares, huh? All right, suit yourself, people.”

“DC League of Super-Pets” hits theaters next Friday, the 29th.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.