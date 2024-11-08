The Rock may be a real tough guy on the big screen, but when it comes to his fans, he’s kind of a big teddy bear. At his latest movie premiere, he not only showed his softer side, he took a few selfies, too.

Chris Evans (as Jack O’Malley): “I work alone.”

Lucy Liu (as Zoe): “You used to.”

The Rock is at it again.

Chris Evans (as Jack O’Malley): “I’m not going to like you. Out of everyone here, I like you the least.”

You know, saving Christmas in his new movie “Red One,” alongside Chris Evans.

Chris Evans: “It’s so easy to have chemistry with Dwayne. He’s an incredibly giving actor.”

Last week, the hometown hero promoted his latest film about saving Santa in Germany.

Dwayne Johnson: “I am so grateful for the response. The people, they go crazy, which is awesome.”

But the “Jungle Cruise” and “Red Notice” star was cooking up more than just saving Old St. Nick. The voice of “Moana’s” Maui took time to show his appreciation to the many fans who came out to support him — including one woman who was even crying. She was all up in her feels.

The Rock calmed the emotional fan, giving her a hug so they could talk and eventually take a selfie.

The star posted other encounters, too, like this one where he’s connecting with people, freely and happily.

In a behind-the-scenes video, The Rock talked about his experience filming “Red One.”

Dwayne Johnson: “We had a great time on this movie.”

I haven’t seen “Red One” yet, but I’m pretty sure The Rock saves Santa — with a few bumps and bruises.

He’s also saving the holiday spirit during a time when being kind to one another seems like a much-needed gift, one that’s easily unwrapped.

Dwayne Johnson: “This was amazing. Thank you, Germany. Thank you to everyone who stood on that red carpet for hours and hours. Thank you for everything; it was really amazing.”

The Rock says interactions with fans will always be the best part of fame.

Dwayne Johnson: “Cheers, thank you. ‘Red One.'”

“Red One” opens in theaters Nov. 15.

