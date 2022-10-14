It’s the movie DC fans have been waiting for: “Black Adam.” The film had its big premiere in New York City, Wednesday night. Thousands of fans packed Times Square to get a glimpse of our favorite hometown hero, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He told the massive crowd that Black Adam was the role he was born to play.

Dwayne Johnson (as Black Adam): “The world needed a hero.”

Better watch yourself, because “Black Adam” has officially been unleashed.

Dwayne Johnson (as Black Adam): “Instead, it got me.”

The much-anticipated DC film, about an anti-hero learning to control his powers for the good of mankind, premiered in the Big Apple Wednesday night.

The entire thing was livestreamed on TikTok. How cool is that?

Fans packed Times Square…

Dwayne Johnson: “What’s up, New York City!”

So they could see the man, the myth, Black Adam himself, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. That’s a sizzling red suit, if I do say so myself.

Dwayne Johnson: “The first time I stepped on set as Black Adam in my costume, that was a real empowering moment.”

The film is Dwayne’s passion project. Before the big premiere, he told Deco…

Dwayne Johnson: “Everything that I have done in my career, from UM to wrestling to film, everything I’ve done in my career has led, honestly, to this moment right now in ‘Black Adam.’ Like, I pushed all chips in on this one.”

Former 007 actor Pierce Brosnan, can’t believe he gets to play Doctor Fate, a powerful sorcerer.

Pierce Brosnan: “It was really the last thing I expected and yet everything I desired.”

Actress Quintessa Swindell plays Cyclone, a brilliant heroine.

Quintessa Swindell: “I get to portray something and someone that I feel like I haven’t really seen on the big screen before, so it’s a very massive honor.”

It took The Rock 15 years to get the movie made, but his desire to be Black Adam started even younger.

Dwayne Johnson: “I still love Superman, but when I first saw Black Adam, my first ‘Black Adam’ comic, when I was a little boy, he was intense, he looked badass, he had brown skin, and I thought, ‘That’s who I want to be.'”

Pierce Brosnan (as Doctor Fate): “You can be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior.”

“Black Adam” hits theaters next Friday. Deco’s Alex Miranda sits down with Dwayne Johnson next week to compare eyebrows and talk about how The Rock prepped for “Black Adam.”

