There is a 7-foot, 400-pound duck on Lincoln Road right now. Well, it’s a sculpture, and it’s by our friends at Duck World.

Just a couple of blocks away, the be-all, end-all rubber duck store has opened up, and it just might turn you — yes, you — into a collector. Deco’s Alex Miranda also makes a noise when you squeeze him.

New parents may have a rubber duck or two, but who said the rest of us can’t squishy squishy a ducky ducky?

Duck World sells over 800 different rubber ducks, and I waddled there to investigate.

Burn rubber, or waddle your way to Duck World on Miami Beach.

Filip Perkon, co-founder-director, Duck World: “We deal in about 850 different rubber ducks.”

Your one-stop shop for anything rubber ducky.

Filip Perkon: “You can walk in here, and you will definitely find something that will speak to you — whether it’s a movie franchise, a game franchise, or a character that you like to find, a profession that you’re in.”

Filip Perkon: “Smells like marshmallows.”

This place has big duck energy.

Filip Perkon: “Joy, quirkiness, quackiness, one would say.”

OK. let’s take a quack at it.

Alex Miranda: “Which duck do you connect the most with?”

Filip Perkon: “It’s a plush duck, but…”

Alex Miranda: “It’s uncanny. You look just like him, you know?”

Filip Perkon: “Yeah. Out of the ones that make me smile the most is this guy.”

[Filip grabs a black bat rubber duck.]

Black bat ubber duck: “I haven’t been human for 200 years.”

Alex Miranda: “Talk about getting ducked.”

Alex Miranda: “DJ.”

Filip Perkon: “Historical characters like Anne Boleyn.”

Alex Miranda: “She’s the one who got her head chopped off, right? It would have been really twisted if you sold the Anne Boleyn [ribber suckie] headless.”

Filip Perkon: “Yes, that would be a bit weird.”

[Filip unwraps a rubber ducky of Nedry, the character Wayne Knight played in “Jurassic Park.”]

Alex Miranda: “I hated this man so much watching that movie. I hated him.”

Alex Miranda: “You all really captured how serious Morpheus is in ‘The Matrix.'”

Laurence Fishburne (as Morpheus): “It is all around us.”

Filip Perkon: “These ducks, they’re whimsical and fun on the surface, but when you think about it, they pose a lot of questions.”

Alex Miranda: “Apparently.”

[Filip Perkon, channeling Morpheus down to the moody sunglasses, presents Alex with two small rubber duckies in his hands — one blue and the other red.]

Laurence Fishburne (as Morpheus, but performed by Filip): “This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back. You take the blue pill, the story ends. You wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill, you stay in Wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.”

I’ll take them both, but how much fun can a grown adult have with a rubber ducky, anyway?

[Alex is seen clearly having fun playing with a rubber duckie in a bathtub, lip syncing to Ernie.]

Gallons worth. Duck World is open on Washington Avenue just south of Lincoln Road.

Filip Perkon: “It just makes you smile.”

Prices start at just $5 or so for accessories. Many of the ducks are $10, $15, $20, but some of those large pieces go for a lot more.

