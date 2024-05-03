Dua Lipa will be hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend, and I imagine she will be singing songs from her latest album “Radical Optimism,” which comes out Friday. The singer told Deco about the inspiration behind her new tunes.

Dua Lipa (singing): “I be like, ooh, it’s amusing. You think I’m gonna fall for an illusion.”

It’s not an illusion. Dua Lipa has brand-new music on the way.

Dua Lipa: “This album was so much about, how do I take what were my most favorite things from that whole experience and create something unique? And a lot of that was the live instrumentation, how things felt so organic, how some things felt really spontaneous and free-flowing in the moment.”

Dua Lipa (singing): “Are you, someone I can give my heart to? Or just the poison that I run to?”

Dua’s latest creation, “Radical Optimism,” is hitting shelves Friday.

Dua Lipa: “A lot of the songs show that sense of resilience and maturity throughout and growing and growth, and all of that is the radical side of it. It’s pushing yourself to be happy.”

Dua Lipa (singing): “You know that I can do this dance all night.”

It’s a busy week for the singer. Not only does her album drop, she’s headed to New York’s Met Gala on Monday, where this year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Dua Lipa: “It’s gonna be interesting. I am looking forward to it. I think there’s going to be lots of different archive vintage looks on the carpet this year.”

Something else she’s looking forward to? Headlining the Friday night of England’s legendary Glastonbury Festival in June.

Dua Lipa: “For me, Glastonbury has always been the biggest dream. It’s been my barometer. Every time I go into the studio and I write a song I love, it’s like, ‘How is this going to sound at Glastonbury? Is it going to work?'”

