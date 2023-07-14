Sheila E. became famous for making music with Prince, but now the pop queen is a star in her own right.

Believe it, because Sheila E. has the star to prove it!

From collaborating with Prince during his “Purple Rain” era to dropping her own music, Sheila E. has proven she’s a star in her own right.

The drummer and singer is now being honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ringo Starr: “Sheila, we love you. Peace and love.”

Ringo Starr and singer H.E.R. were there to sing her praises.

Ringo Starr: “Sheila was only 5 years old when she knew she wanted to be a percussionist, way ahead of me. I was 13 when I realized I only wanna be a drummer, so you win.”

H.E.R.: “I thank you so much for representing women, for representing artists, for musicians, for women who are musicians. And getting that respect, that we deserve because, you know, sometimes we’re underestimated.”

Sheila’s friends and family were there, too, including her famous dad, drummer Pete Escovedo, who inspired her to become a musician.

Sheila E.: “At 15 years old, I played with my dad and realized, ‘Wait a minute, this is what I’m supposed to be doing.'”

Before her career in music, she dreamed of being an Olympian, an astronaut, but life had other plans.

Sheila E.: “It was just a moment, it just changed my life, and I was like, ‘Jolly, I’m not going to go to the Olympics, I’m not going to win a gold medal, and I’m not going to be an astronaut.'”

Instead, she took home a different kind of gold.

Sheila E.: “God said, ‘Well, here you’re going to win all of these gold albums, platinum albums,’ which I have. He just flipped it. I didn’t become an astronaut, but I’m always looking up to the stars, and today, July 12th, 2023, I am a star here.”

