Oh, what it would be like to be a Kardashian-Jenner during the holidays. I mean, I got a Christmas card, but Kris Jenner, she got her family a fleet of cars, but not like not just any car.

These are so cute, you’ll want one for your next beach day — like, literally.

They’re cute, quiet and Kardashian.

The Moke used to be a British military vehicle, but Moke America brought the quirky car back to life as an eco-friendly celebrity magnet.

Todd Rome, Moke America: “Rock stars, athletes, CEOs.”

Jackie O, James Bond and reality stars.

Kris Jenner just gifted all the kids their very own.

Todd Rome: “Each and every one of them got a different color, and it was a lot of fun.”

Must be nice!

Todd Rome: “The men love them. The women love them. The kids love them. You know, everybody loves them.”

And we headed to the fancy Fisher Island.

Alex Miranda: “Which is a very exclusive place, and let me tell you, I feel very cool.”

For a test drive!

Alex Miranda: “When you’re driving this car, you’re totally exposed to the elements when you don’t have the top here. It’s better than a golf cart; it’s almost like a Wrangler.”

And it’s not just fun! The zero-emission, street-legal cruiser…

Todd Rome: “Top speed is 25 miles per hour, and the Moke can be driven anywhere that’s 35 miles per hour or less.”

It plugs into any household outlet for up to 40 miles on a full charge. Plus, they’re completely customizable.

Todd Rome: “Every single thing on the car actually can pretty much be changed. You design the vehicle. We build it, and we ship it directly to your house.”

Their small size makes them perfect for the beach, and because it’s all electric now…

Alex Miranda: “All you hear is the breeze and the ocean and the animals and the birds, paradise. Look at this. Look at this, stunning.”

Unless you like to blast your music, too, the Moke starts around $22,000.

Just try not to upset the neighbors too much.

