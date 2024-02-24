It’s drive time, baby. There’s a new movie out this weekend that’ll make you wanna hit the gas, all the way to your local movie theater. Deco’s getting behind the wheel with the cast of “Drive-Away Dolls” in the Big Apple.

Geraldine Viswanathan (as Marian): “I’m leaving down.”

Margaret Qualley (as Jamie): “I am, too. That’s my plan. Where are you going?”

Geraldine Viswanathan (as Marian): “Tallahassee, Florida. I’ve been unhappy.”

Margaret Qualley (as Jamie): “That’s why we take this trip together, honey babe. We get our act together, together.”

From heartbreak to road hazards.

Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan are hitting the road in the lesbian road comedy “Drive-Away Dolls.”

[Jamie opens car trunk.]

Margaret Qualley (as Jamie): “What?”

Geraldine Viswanathan (as Marian): “We should see what’s in here.”

Margaret Qualley (as Jamie): “I bet it’s locked.”

[The lock opens.]

But their trip to Tallahassee takes a crazy turn when they find a mysterious briefcase in their car.

Wait, wait … Tallahassee?! Why not Miami?

Geraldine Viswanathan: “I don’t understand it.”

Margaret Qualley: “Yeah, I don’t, either! I don’t have any problems with Miami. Doesn’t everybody get a tax break?”

Beanie Feldstein: “I’m going to Miami on Saturday. There you go.”

See? Their co-star, Beanie Feldstein, gets it.

Margaret Qualley (as Jamie): “I’m gonna help you break a big murder case.”

Beanie Feldstein (as Sukie): “That is about the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. And I’m a cop.”

OK, OK, so the movie isn’t set in the Magic City, Boooo! But what would it look like if it was?

Geraldine Viswanathan: “Sorry I just like, like bikinis. And heels. Bikinis and high heels. I hear Miami and I kind of go, tut-tut.”

Margaret Qualley: “Miami is more of like a club vibe. It’s like, you’re going, you’re going out.”

Going out implies good driving music to get you hyped along the way, am I right?

Margaret Qualley: “Lana Del Rey. Jack. Bleachers. Shout out.”

Jack Antonoff (singing): “Friday night, killer queens. Hop a train, on the scene.”

Spoiler alert. “Jack” is Jack Antonoff from the band Bleachers — and he also happens to be Margaret’s husband! We love a supportive spouse.

Geraldine Viswanathan: “Miley.”

Margaret Qualley: Miley Cyrus.”

Beanie Feldstein: “My wife and I listen to Sirius XM The Bridge, which is all, like, ’70s folk rock.”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “Oh, my God!”

Beanie Feldstein: “A little Joni Mitchell.”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “Yes, Joni.”

Beanie Feldstein: “A little Carole King. Carly Simon.”

Margaret Qualley: “Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift: “Nice!”

“Drive-Away Dolls keeps things short and sweet, with the film clocking in at only 84 minutes. That is waaaay shorter than your average road trip.

So we wanna know, which of their past characters do the girls think would be fun to go on a vacay with?

Margaret Qualley: “Pussycat would have a good vibe. Like the Quentin Tarantino part.”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “Oh, yeah.”

Brad Pitt (as Cliff Booth): “Hello, hot stuff.”

Margaret Qualley (as Pussycat): “Looks like third time’s the charm.”

Geraldine Viswanathan: “I think maybe my character from ‘Blockers.’ She’s kind of a – she’s a party girl.”

Margaret Qualley: “I love that character. If I could chose one of theirs, yeah, that would be yours.”

Beanie Feldstein: “Well, I know Monica [Lewinsky]. And I love Monica, so why don’t I say Monica, and then we could go together? There you go.”

Beanie Feldstein (as Sukie): “Well, you’ve had a full day.”

