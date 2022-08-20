How’s this for nuts? Delicious Raw in South Beach is doing something no one else is. They’re making their own milk out of nuts and serving it fresh every day, and that’s hard to find.

So, if you want the real nutty deal, you wouldn’t be nuts to give this place a try.

Will Ferrell: “It’s so damn hot. Milk was a bad choice.”

Well, not at this joint.

Jeyson Jones: “Delicious Raw is a plant-based restaurant. We’re passionate about having unprocessed, raw ingredients turned into delicious, craveable meals.”

Milk ad narrator: “Got milk?”

Passion goes a long way here. They make milk out of nuts.

The drinks at Delicious Raw are all natural, all the time.

Jeyson Jones: “We make all of our milks in-house; we’re very proud of that. We have almond milk, coconut milk and oat milk that we add to our supercharged coffee drinks and our smoothies.”

And, just in time for World Plant Milk Day…

Jeyson Jones: “Here at Delicious Raw, we basically celebrate it every day.”

You can make it at home.

Jeyson Jones: “We take unfiltered water, we add gluten-free rolled oats, a little bit of coconut oil, and we blend it. It’s good for about four days.”

Or you can show up and ask for it.

Everything is made to order, like the maca bullet coffee and the matcha latte. Both are made with oat milk. You can have your pick of almond or coconut.

Jen Faber: “The matcha was awesome! Sometimes when you get lattes, if you go to a lot of stores, they’re like overly sweetened, and this was like the perfect amount of sweet.”

Diners don’t have to drink on an empty stomach. They can order the house’s vegan Buddha bowl or burger.

Jeyson Jones: “At Delicious Raw, we strive to have the cleanest, most natural ingredients, with no artificial fillers, no preservatives, so it’s all about eating clean.”

How can you go wrong with food this right?

Jen Faber: “Things are made from scratch, you know what they ingredients are, you know there aren’t fillers in it, and it’s amazing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Delicious Raw

1828 Bay Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-452-7575

delraw.com

