Keeping up with style trends can be hard, and I never know what’s in and what’s out, but this season’s biggest trend is suited for just about anyone. A Miami Lakes boutique is breaking it down for us.

Olivia Mae shows us the hottest suit trends and the best ways to rock ’em and roll ’em all season long.

Kristen Sanchez: “Out on the street, the traffic starts jumping, with folks like me on the job from 9 to 5.”

Working 9 to 5 might seem like a drag, but your outfit on the other hand, doesn’t have to.

Ditch the sweats for something more trendy, and online fashion store, Olivia Mae boutique, can show you how to take on the suit blazer trend.

Kristen Sanchez: “Olivia Mae Boutique is the place where I like to say ‘to look good is to feel good,’ so it’s definitely the place to elevate your style while still feeling like yourself.”

Office blues are no more. You’ll be turning heads and feeling more confident wherever you work.

Kristen Sanchez: “It’s 2022. We are back to work, back to professionalism, whether you are at the coffee shop, at the office, in a Zoom meeting, blazers are back but with a casual twist.”

It’s the perfect way to update your style no matter where you go.

Kristen Sanchez: “Think of blazers as a way to trade your basic denim jacket for a blazer look to brunch, a night out, to a breakfast event.”

You’ll be sure to make a statement in one of these.

Kristen Sanchez: “Dressing up this style trend would definitely be going with a formal set that is the most dressed up you can be.”

Opting for a blazer dress or set will keep all eyes on you. Especially with a cut out back or one sleeve look.

If you’re event is more toned-down, casual doesn’t have to cost you a cute look either.

Kristen Sanchez: “Dressing down can be replacing your everyday jacket with a blazer and putting it with denim jeans.”

Giving this trend a personal touch is simple. Kristen has these three tips for taking a dive into this style.

Kristen Sanchez: “Stick to colors that you love. Don’t try to do anything too different than what makes you feel good. Number 2, stick to basics underneath the blazer, so whites, blacks in tanks or tees.”

But if you’re still unsure…

Kristen Sanchez: “Stick to a set. If you are not comfortable with it yet, a set is always the way to go to feel your most confident.”

