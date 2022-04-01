I may not know anything about bikinis, but I do sometimes think know when something is trending. It’s all about the sparkle.

Tonight, Jypsea Local is showing us the most popular bikini trend — one that’ll add some sizzle to your South Florida summer.

Get ready to shine brighter than the sun, in this spring’s latest bikini trend from Jypsea Local.

Stefanie Holtzheuser, owner, Jypsea Local: “My swimwear is truly unique because our quality is amazing. I think that this glitter bikini is really special and unique because it’s eye-catching, and it’s going to make them pop out and stand out at a party.”

This eye-catching fabric fits just right, and you’ll be sure to turn heads in any style.

Stefanie Holtzheuser: “The high tide bottom is kind of like a pinup-style bottom. It’s high-waisted but still cheeky in the back. and our compass top goes over the shoulder, so it’s a really nice break from around the neck.”

If you want to show off a little more skin…

Stefanie Holtzheuser: “The other set that we have is our slack tie bottom, that has a scrunch on the side, you can bring it up high like a high-cut suit. Then the top is our trident top that can be worn two ways: it can be worn over the neck, or you can pull the string over your neck, and it can cut across kind of like a bandeau top.”

Want the perfect fit? You can’t go wrong with their Luna one-piece.

Stefanie Holtzheuser: “And the one-piece suit, that’s our Luna tie-up one-piece, that’s completely adjustable. The back is also going to give you a little bit of more coverage if you want more of a modest option.”

Don’t forget your matching cover-up, perfect for any occasion.

Stefanie Holtzheuser: “Whether you’re surfing, or paddle boarding, or out in the ocean, my stuff is really sexy, and it’s made to stay on.”

Even on the side of a boat.

Stefanie Holtzheuser: “If you’re going to be in a bikini all day, you might as well be really comfortable, and I love the fact that this bikini isn’t scratchy, rough or itchy.”

A bikini that’s comfy, cute and glittery? I need them all!

Stefanie Holtzheuser: “This suit when I picked out the fabric, it kind of reminded me of how the ocean glimmers with the sun. I feel like it’s a very summery, beachy look.”

You’ll be the glittering mermaid in the crowd in these suits this season.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jypsea Local

3320 NE 32nd St. A

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

954-648-9581

jypsealocal.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.