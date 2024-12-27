Finding somewhere to ring in the new year can be a pain, but if you head over to Dreamland you’ll experience six days of at their music festival. The party starts this Friday, and they’re hitting up spots all over Miami, including the new Palm Tree Club in North Bay Village.

Jake Resnicow, producer, Dreamland: “It’s the year of the snake, baby. Let’s go.”

Dreamland is one huge celebration.

Jake Resnicow: “It’s the largest LGBTQ+ music festival in North America. It’s crazy, it’s wild. People let loose and be free. It’s about letting people teleport to another world and let their hair down, put on their high heels, their make-up and be themselves. Because it really is about creating a safe space for our community.”

The epic event also attracts celebs.

Jake Resnicow: “First Dreamland, we had Kim Petras here, Paris Hilton’s popped by. Always, always, never know who might be a special guest at Dreamland.”

And it’s not a music festival without music.

Jake Resnicow: “Purple Disco Machine is going to be here, Grammy Award winner.”

The dancing starts Friday.

Jake Resnicow: “It’s upbeat, top 40, high-energy, vocal, house, disco, really fun, sing along all your favorite music. I’m ready to come dance. Let’s go. I’m ready to start dancing. Let’s go.”

And continues all the way to New Year’s Day.

Jake Resnicow: “Friday we’re over at Mad Live in Wynwood, we’re kicking off with Midnight Service. We have events every day, different venues, and the finale here at Palm Tree Club.”

Sunset vibes are what Palm Tree Club is all about.

Jake Resnicow: “You can pull your boats right up to the party. The doors open here at 4 o’clock. We’re going until 9:30 p.m., and it’s just going to be nonstop fun, entertainment, shows.”

And costumes are encouraged but not required.

Jake Resnicow: “For example, Teleport City on Saturday is very futuristic, Midnight Service is very ‘Matrix.’ On New Year’s Eve, very metallic, Year of the Snake kinda vibes.”

All are welcome here.

Jake Resnicow: “Really authentic. Most amazing part is that you have so many people in our community that come from small towns where, necessarily, their parents don’t accept them, or maybe don’t have friends, and they come here and they literally leave with new friends, new family, new lifelong partners. That’s really the magic.”

Fun fact: Proceeds to the festival benefit nonprofit Femme House.

FOR MORE INFO:

Dreamland New Year’s Festival

Dec. 27, 2024 – Jan. 1, 2025

dreamlandnye.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.