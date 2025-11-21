If you’re already daydreaming about setting sail, you’re gonna want to see this. Princess Cruises is giving Steph Michaels a first look at their brand new Star Princess.

Steph Michaels: “The star is here! Star Princess, of course!”

If you think you know cruising, the brand new Star Princess just made a grand entrance, and she’s not shy about it.

Steph Michaels: “We’re here with Jill Whelan, Princess Cruises’ celebrations ambassador. Jill, tell us about the Princess Cruises.”

Jill Whelan: “Well as you know, Princess Cruises is synonymous for the love boat, we are the original love boat. Along with that, we’re one of the most elegant and wonderful cruise lines in the world and we have over 300 ports of call. Star Princess is our newest star of 17 in the fleet, and the second ship in our sphere-class. We have so many opportunities available with Star Princess.”

This floating resort packs over 30 spots to eat, sip and snack.

Jill Whelan: “Anything from the dinning room and the dinning class, to specialty restaurants, like Dario’s, Makoto, some of the best Japanese food you’ll ever have.”

And then there’s the sanctuary collection — think “quiet, luxury adult time,” but on a ship.

It comes with its own private restaurant and an adults-only pool deck.

Jill Whelan: “Everything is elevated, the decor is elevated.”

And with more than 1,500 balcony rooms, everyone gets a front-row seat to the ocean. There’s no bad views. None.

Jill Whelan: “Everything about this ship is about bringing the outdoors in! So you’ll notice there’s so many more windows and opportunities to bring nature in.”

Inside, you’ve got the dome, a multi-use entertainment space, the arena, the most high-tech theater Princess has ever built, the showstopping piazza and Spellbound by Magic Castle, a stunning speakeasy.

Steph Michaels: “What do you love about cruising the most?”

Jill Whelan: “That’s an easy question. For me, what I love about cruising first and foremost is, you pack once, you unpack once. Every day you open your curtains on your beautiful balcony, to a new vista, to a new venue, and for multi-gen families especially, it’s an amazing experience.”

So where’s she headed?

Star Princess is hitting the Caribbean all winter before sliding through the Panama Canal and cruising up to Alaska in the summer.

If you are planning on taking a vacation, run to princess.com to book a Princess cruise and we will see you here.

