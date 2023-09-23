When you walk down the aisle wearing your wedding dress, all eyes are on you, especially if you’re on the frozen food aisle at Whole Foods. It can be a nerve-racking moment, so you need all the confidence that you can get.

Fashion designer Gustavo Cadile wants you to check out his new store in Aventura so you can say yes to the dress.

Here comes the bride, all dressed in Gustavo Cadile.

This couture maker has now opened his first U.S. flagship boutique, Altar, inside Aventura Mall … and the moment had come full circle for him.

Gustavo Cadile: “It’s very important for me and emotional, because I worked in the mall 30 years ago. This is like a dream come true — today, the opening of my dream.”

Gustavo’s designs are also making dreams come true for brides in SoFlo.

Gustavo Cadile: “I start working with a very simple silhouette, and very elegant silhouette, and flattering silhouette. So I try to work together with the bride and go to what accents on her body she wants to show more, and from there, I start making my unique design.”

For Gustavo, it has to fit like a glove.

Gustavo Cadile: “I design for all kinds of women, no matter what size it is, but they can feel very beautiful and very elegant and very secure and ready to rock the world. All the haute couture pieces for me get inspired by the old Hollywood glamour, so I thought the glove was a very important piece.”

By Hollywood glamour, he means Catherine Zeta-Jones and Eva Longoria. He dressed both of them.

But the grand opening of his new store represents a lot more.

Gustavo Cadile: “It’s the first time the Aventura Mall has a bridal store, and also, they display this in the middle of the mall. For me, having that display is like honoring all the women in the world. And mostly all the women that did something for me very special.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Altar by Gustavo Cadile

Aventura Mall

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura, FL 33180

305-935-1110

aventuramall.com/shops/altar-by-gustavo-cadile

