DJ Khaled, the man, needs no introduction on the streets of Miami … but his new store, that were happy to learn all about.

Shireen might just trade some of her sky-high stilettos for a pair of his stylish sneakers. Deco’s Alex Miranda is running over to tell us more.

DJ Khaled is back with another one!

Now that that obligatory pun is out of the way, we’re talking about We The Best x SNIPES. It’s his new concept store in Miami Beach, and he says it’s a dream come true.

For many years, DJ Khaled has told us that all he does is…

Rick Ross, singing: “Win, win, win, no matter what.”

And, from the looks of his new We The Best x SNIPES store in Miami Beach, he wasn’t kidding.

DJ Khaled: “This is a dream come true. I walk in here in, and I’m like, ‘Man!’ To have a store like this, it’s like, you gotta pinch yourself sometimes.”

No need to pinch yourself, Khaled. It’s real, and it’s awesome.

Housed in the heart of Collins Avenue, the 6,000-square-foot store is the place to be to get all of the latest sneakers and best streetwear.

You also may get a chance to see DJ Khaled, since his office is right inside.

DJ Khaled: “This is where it’s at. Let’s go shopping.”

Don’t mind if we do … but clothing isn’t the only thing the store has to offer. If you think you have what it takes to be the next hottest rapper or singer, just step right into the recording booth.

Sven Voth, CEO and founder, SNIPES: “You have a recording booth here, so we give the community the opportunity to show the talent, so you can book in. It’s free of cost.”

Free 99? Now that’s what I’m talking about.

The new store has been years in the making, a collaboration of what DJ Khaled calls two powerhouses coming together: Mr. Miami himself, and the global sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES.

Sven Voth: “We had a phase of SNIPES campaigns with Khaled, I think it was back in ’17. We have the same dream and the same passion about the sneaker industry, and we have been aligned quite fast. Then we decided to do much more than just the campaign.”

DJ Khaled: “This is for you.”

Young shopper: “Thank you so much.”

And much more is planned. Beyond the store’s coolest streetwear offerings and latest kicks, We The Best x SNIPES is aiming to to empower and uplift the Miami community both inside and outside the store’s walls.

Jim Bojko: “We’re going to go open up a new remolded basketball court in Brownsville with the Circle of Brotherhood. This is one of a kind. There’s never going to be another store like this ever again, but look, this is something that’s working out really well, and we can’t wait to sort of learn from this and take it to the rest of the world.”

And it wouldn’t be an interview with Khaled without him telling us something like this.

DJ Khaled: “Miami is my home, you know what I’m saying? Miami is my love, Miami is everything. I eat, I sleep, I breathe — everything is Miami. I rep Miami worldwide.”

We The Best x SNIPES is open seven days a week, and you can drop some bars in that studio any day!

FOR MORE INFO:

We The Best x SNIPES

673 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-936-5735

