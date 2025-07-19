Deck the halls! It’s Christmas in July. Some celebrate the halfway to Christmas mark by watching some holiday movies, but the Kimpton Epic Hotel in Downtown Miami celebrates by decking the halls, or to be more specific, they deck a suite.

Deco’s elfie selfie Alex Miranda has more. The Sleighcation Suite will be yours to book after Thanksgiving, but the Epic is giving us a sneak peek now, so bring your family or your work colleagues for an office holiday party because Christmas is extra special when you don’t have to do the dishes after.

Merry Christmas in July.

Alex Miranda: “Why is there a Christmas tree behind me?”

Eric Jellson: “It’s July. Shouldn’t there be a Christmas tree?”

And the Kimpton Epic Hotel in Downtown Miami is ready for the upcoming holiday season with their Sleighcation Suite.

Eric Jellson: “Actually, we thought we’d create this very fun, holiday suite that guests can book for the holiday period, after Thanksgiving, the 28 through January 2.”

But we have your decked out preview now.

Alex Miranda: “And you’re wearing the green, so why did you guys choose [The Grinch?”]

Eric Jellson: “It appeals to children, it appeals to older people. So it keeps it fun and it keeps it vibrant. The suite’s roughly 1,500 square feet.”

Alex Miranda: “Literally bigger than my house in the sky.”

Eric Jellson: “There you go, it sits on the thirtieth floor, so you have these magnificent sweeping vistas.”

Alex Miranda: “We have the Christmas tree, but we also have a fireplace. I mean, there is a lot going on. You guys really thought about the details. So how did you go about transforming this suite into Christmas?

Eric Jellson: “We really tapped into our inner child, and what did we think our families and our guests would enjoy. You have this beautiful holiday tree, and if you look closely, you’ll see a little Grinch here and there, pillows, even in the bathroom, there’s some fun things to take a look at. Then in the bedroom, you’ll see a dog. I’d be remiss not to point out our coquito display.”

Alex Miranda: “How did i miss that? Wait. I didn’t even see it there. OK, perfect.”

Eric Jellson: “It is Miami, so there’s a lot of little points that speak to the holiday and kind of get you in that mood.”

And we’re in the mood for that coquito, and to be a little Grinchy.

Eric Jellson: “The express lanes on 95, they’re always $11.”

Alex Miranda: “Wait, they’re $11?”

Eric Jellson: “$11!”

Alex Miranda: “You know when you order an Uber and it just keeps twirling around? But then if YOU cancel an Uber, you get charged!”

Eric Jellson: “Before, they used to just say small, medium, or large, now you have to say grande, tall…”

Alex Miranda: “Parking tickets, I got one in Wilton Manors this past weekend.”

Book your holiday party or a two-night stay with $150 food and beverage credit.

To book the Sleighcation Suite, just contact the Kimpton Epic. Each two-night stay comes with surprise wrapped gifts.

FOR MORE INFO:

Kimpton Epic Hotel

Epic Sleighcation Room

Nov 28-Jan 2, 2026

Website



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.