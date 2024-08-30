Some like it hot. Really hot! So hot, they need a tall glass of water before they take their next bite.

We’re talking about spicy chicken, sickos! Get your mind out of the gutter — and on over to Pembroke Pines, where Dave’s Hot Chicken just opened its first SoFlo spot. Deco’s smokin’ hot reporter, Alex Miranda, is live with this story, hot off the press.

And right off of Pines Boulevard, Dave’s Hot Chicken is where spicy chicken lovers and daredevils unite. This chain is super popular across the country, but we are lucky to have finally gotten our first location in South Florida.

These three customers/victims, I don’t know how lucky they are, because what is famous here is that Reaper Challenge, the hottest on the list. Now, Luis, Ashley, Aileen are you ready to take the challenge?

Guests: “Ready!”

OK. Three, two, one, go!

It’s getting hot in here…

Alex Miranda: “I’m sorry, Craig!”

…at the new Dave’s Hot Chicken in Pembroke Pines.

Craig Ollis: “It’s phenomenal. I mean, the chicken is premium. All of our chicken is halal. It’s going to melt in your mouth, juicy.”

Who specialize in jumbo hot chicken tenders and sliders, served at seven spice levels.

Craig Ollis: “We go from no spice all the way up to the reaper.”

Alex Miranda: “Whole piece right inside. Don’t be chicken.”

Craig Ollis: “You have to sign a waiver to do the reaper.”

Alex Miranda: “Or even death…”

Craig Ollis: “So you can do a light spice.”

Alex Miranda: “There’s already a touch.”

Craig Ollis: “You can do a mild spice.”

Craig Ollis: “A little more intense?”

Alex Miranda: “But barely.”

Craig Ollis: “You can do a medium.”

Alex Miranda: “The perfect amount of spice.”

Craig Ollis: “A hot.”

Craig Ollis: “It’s happening, right?”

[Alex coughs and laughs.]

Craig Ollis: “Or an extra hot.”

Alex Miranda: “My head feels like it’s going to explode. Am I crying? I just burped in my mouth, and that was hot. It keeps getting worse!”

And when it comes to the Reaper, misery loves company.

Alex Miranda: “Tom has been watching us go through this whole process and wants to jump in. So now, it’s going to be a trio.”

Tom: Let’s go!”

Craig Ollis: “You’ll know on the first bite.”

Tom: “That’s hot! It feels like the devil is taking over my mouth!”

Alex Miranda: [Laughs] “I’m going to make it through.”

Craig Ollis: “Your eyes are like bloodshot.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, my God.”

Tom: “It feels like the world’s spinning.”

Alex Miranda: “Tom is describing it so well! I can’t even see anything anymore. I can’t even speak anymore.”

Tom: “It’s not looking good.”

Alex Miranda: “Tom, how are you doing?”

Tom: “Not the best.”

We then peer pressured hot couple Frank and Nicole into taking the Reaper challenge, too.

Frank: [Coughs] “wow.”

Nicole: “It’s in my throat. It feels like fire coming out of your breath. Oh, no! My nose. I’m leaking again.”

Alex Miranda: “How does your tongue feel?”

Frank: “Like someone burned it with a lighter.”

Alex Miranda: “Does the water make it better or worse?”

Frank: “Worse.”

Alex Miranda: “And then he drinks some more water.”

Frank: “That’s hot. Oh! Oh … I need water!”

Alex Miranda: “How do you feel?”

Frank: “Oh!”

Nicole: “He’s crying.”

Frank: “Ugh. Am I the only one that ate the right piece?”

And if that doesn’t sell you on Dave’s…

Alex Miranda: “Review?”

Frank: “It was a great experience.”

Nicole: “This was the spiciest chicken I’ve ever had in my life.”

Alex Miranda: “Is the shake yummy, at least?”

Nicole: “It’s delicious!”

Frank: “If I didn’t have that milkshake, I would have died.”

No, for real.

Alex Miranda: “Cheers to the milkshakes!”

[Alex falls over.]

Everybody, new locations coming to Oakland Park, Wynwood, Pompano Beach and Aventura soon.

Let’s get back to our customers here. Ashley, are those tears?

Ashley: “Yes, they are. Never again!”

Alex Miranda: “Eileen, what are you feeling?”

Eileen: “It’s so hot. I don’t even know how to explain it. Like, my lips are burning. I feel like they are swollen. I don’t know. It’s, like, really hot.”

Alex Miranda: “But that chicken’s good, isn’t it?”

Eileen: “It is good.”

Ashley: “Oh, it’s good. My tongue is numb.”

Alex Miranda: “Now, Luis, you are a trouper. You’re hanging on here, right? I think?”

Luis: “I’m trying. I’m trying. I’m trying. I’ll take another bite for the camera, too.”

Alex Miranda: “Do it, do it, do it, go, go, go.”

Ashley: “Do it, do it,”

[Luis bites into chicken sandwich.]

Alex Miranda: “I’ll let you have the shake if you have that.”

Alex Miranda: “Perfect. Now that’s a trouper.”

OK, you guys are allowed to have the shakes now.

FOR MORE INFO:

Dave’s Hot Chicken

15855 Pines Blvd., Suite 101

Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

store.daveshotchicken.com/location/pembroke-pines-fl-pines-blvd/

