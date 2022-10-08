South Florida has a lot of great food options, and having to pick just one isn’t easy … but why choose, when there are food flights Deco’s Lynn Martinez is taking a bite.

Catch croqueta flights, not feelings, from Dos Croquetas.

Liz Fernandez: “We actually have 10 flavors of croquetas, and you can create your flights to get a taste of every little bite of them.”

The flights come in six, eight, or 12, and you can mix and match any flavors.

Liz Fernandez: “Our super, out of the box, different, is our 305 croquetas, one of our more popular ones. It’s made of picadillo, Cuban-style picadillo, sweet plantains and cheese.”

They even have Mexican street corn and mac-and-cheese croquetas, so everybody can have a little something to suit their fancy.

Sofia Moreno: “We ordered a flight of croquetas, so we can try the new flavors and just enjoy everything they have.”

How ’bout a chip off the ol’ guac at Tacocraft?

Denise Kasprik-Wise: “Tacocraft is an East L.A. inspired taqueria. We have a variety of different tacos for everybody’s delight.”

They even have different flavors of guac to enjoy … but instead of getting one, why not get them all with their guacamole flights?

Denise Kasprik-Wise: “The tropical guacamole has a little bit of South Florida in it with our fabulous local mangos, the dragonfruit, the mandarin. It’s just a little bit of sweet with a little bit of spice.”

Diner: “My favorite guacamole was the tropical one. I thought it was very unique and very tasty.”

Or, if they’re “bacon” you cazy with all the choices, you can’t go wrong with their bacon and corn guac.

Denise Kasprik-Wise: “It’s definitely a smokey flavor. It kind of gives it a kick to our traditional guacamole as well. “

Ricardo Braga: “Let’s Chill Homemade Ice cream is an ice cream store focusing on small batch ice cream. We make fresh ice cream daily right here in our store in Coral Springs.”

And you won’t belive how many flavors they have.

Ricardo Braga: “We currently have 32 flavors, but we do have a couple of them that change. Now, with the seasons coming up, we add a couple more.”

Now that’s a lot to choose from, but they made it a little easier to narrow down your choices with their ice cream flights.

Ricardo Braga: “The customer can choose four different flavors and kind of work their way through our menu.”

Mix and match between their regular menu or classics like vanilla, cookies and cream, and their alcohol infused scoops.

Ricardo Braga: “We have margarita, we have Baileys Island, rum raisin, and we have a mudslide right now as our rotational flavor.”

Shannon Gray: “I really liked the boozy scoop, because I’ve never had that before.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Dos Croquetas

10505 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33165

305-912-3672

doscroquetas.com

Tacocraft – Taquerias & Tequila Bars

tacocraft.com

Let’s Chill Homemade Ice Cream

9739 W Sample Road

Coral Springs, FL 33065

754-702-3513

letschillicecream.com

