Thanksgiving checklist sound off:

Turkey… check.

Mashed potatoes… check.

Stuffing… check.

Am I missing something?

Don’t forget about your stretchy pants.

Aside from a good home-cooked meal, two Miami restaurants are taking the stress out of the holiday prep with their unique takes on Thanksgiving staples.

Don’t be a “Thank-Zilla” this Thanksgiving, and let someone else do all the cooking this holiday.

Red Rooster in Overtown is adding some more Miami to their holiday menu.

Anastassia Saint-Eloi: “We wanted to add a unique take on the staple Thanksgiving items to bring awareness of the beautiful cultures that are in Miami like the Latin cultures, the African cultures.”

And to do that, they’re spicing things up… Literally.

Anastassia Saint-Eloi: “We have jerk, we have curry, we have our spice rum butter, that we’re taking influences from the multitude of cultures here in Miami.”

Ready to gobble-gobble these curry turkey wings, along with some other faves?

Anastassia Saint-Eloi: “Our fantastic mac and cheese, our warm chocolate bourbon pecan pie, and our fabulous amorous collard greens. We also have our jerk-fingerling sweet potatoes.

Not to mention their cornbread.

Elijah Harlow: “My favorite part of the meal has to be that cornbread stuffing, and hands down those sweet potatoes, I would absolutely die for.”

Anastassia Saint-Eloi: “In addition to enjoying our great food, guests will have the opportunity to drink refreshing cocktails, view, amazing artwork from all over the world, and the best part about it all is there’s no cleanup.”

Over at Queen Restaurant and Lounge on Miami Beach, Thanksgiving is an extravagant affair.

Mitchell Hesse: “Queen being a Japanese steak house, we wanted to incorporate the Japanese and American traditions together, so we thought it was a great opportunity to invite the local community to experience something special.”

To do that they’re adding some classic holiday flavors to their menu, like pumpkin.

Mitchell Hesse: “When you come for Thanksgiving we have a wide arrange of special signatures for the day, we have the pumpkin tofu, the three pumpkin risotto,”

As for the bird… They have a chicken and foie gras meatball.

Daniela Slocker: “This Thanksgiving meal was delicious, it surprised me. My favorite was the pumpkin tofu.

Mitchell Hesse: “People should come to Queen because it’s going to be a different experience than the regular Thanksgiving traditions going around in Miami that day. We’re going to be using our cuisine and our venue to it’s full potential to offer something truly unique to Miami.”

