The birds are chirping, the sun is shining and love is totally in the air. Cupid may be working overtime for Valentine’s Day, But SoFlo’s got a different type of Cupid, and she’s better than some old little cherub. Deco’s checking out a SoFlo company that will help you turn up the romance and even help you pop the question in a unique way.

You’ve heard of the wedding planner, but South Florida has someone even better.

Koy Holmes: “I am an event planner here in South Florida. I organize intimate events for my clients.”

At Dome De Luxe Miami intimate means special.

And owner Koy Holmes definitely knows a thing or two about creating moments to remember.

Koy Holmes: “We help people plan proposals, date nights, anniversaries, intimate gatherings. Things like that.”

Nothing says romance like your own little island of love.

Koy Holmes: “The island is a floating island where guests can come out and have dinner on the water. “

Koy Holmes: “It’s surrounded by trees and grass, and that’s how we want our guests to feel, like they’re somewhere else.”

It’s hard not to go with the flow, when you’re on the water.

So make a toast to happily ever after.

Edward Herbert: “It’s the most unique experience I’ve ever had. It was really private, it was really intimate, it was really fun. It’s a good vibe on the water.”

Ready to pop the big question?

Take your proposal to the next level with a private dome on the beach.

Koy Holmes: “These are creative and different ways you can propose and create a lifelong memory for your significant other.”

After helping you pick out a location, Koy and her team set everything up on the sand.

Koy Holmes: “Our dome is customized and catered to each individual couple.”

Koy Holmes: “We add the lights, which makes it even more beautiful, rose petals.”

So all you have left to do is keep it all a secret…

And get down on one knee.

She said yes!!!!!

Which means now it’s time for even more romance.

Koy Holmes: “The dome is really unique because it allows you to have dinner on the beach.”

You can kick things up a notch with live music.

And even add a show with as much spark as your love.

Sunil Ramchandani: “This was just perfectly done. They had everything planned for us, and everything was prepared.”

Nilam Singh: “I thought it was for somebody else when I was walking but no, beautiful. Everything is amazing. The fact that it’s on the beach and to be able to get something so pretty.”

