Making yourself stand out on a dating app can be a challenge, but proving yourself on a farm is way rougher.

Fox’s “Farmer Wants a Wife” is back for its second season. This time, we get to see a South Floridian work her charm on the farm. Host Jennifer Nettles is giving Deco the ins and outs of what to expect.

Jennifer Nettles: “Are you ready to find love?”

These women are ready! Celebrity host Jennifer Nettles couldn’t wait to come back.

Jennifer Nettles: “This second season, everybody has watched it. They understand what the show is about, they understand the vibe of it, and they are out for love.”

In “Farmer Wants a Wife,” we have four farmers. They select five women who will then live with them on their farm.

This season, looking to reap the crops of love, are Nathan, Ty, Brandon and Mitchell, and Jennifer’s got their backs.

Jennifer Nettles: “You know mostly, believe it or not. I end up giving advice to the farmers. Oftentimes, and especially since these guys are so kind and compassionate people, they’re a little hesitant. They don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, and I have to give them encouragement of, like, ‘You know, you can’t live with five ladies.'”

Sydney: “I come with baggage.”

Christine: I’m a little high maintenance.”

Brooklyn: “I’m ready to get married. I already got my ring on.”

Did any of last season’s drama inspire a new song?

Jennifer Nettles: “You know, it hasn’t, but I do love a good love story, so we’ll see. I’m sure it will inspire one at some point.”

One suitress is Annellyse Munroe, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader. So, from city life to farm life?

Annellyse Munroe: “Internally, I was like, ‘Annellyse, do you see yourself outside? You do not like dirt. You do not like being in anything messy,’ but I’m willing to go on an adventure, and yes, I’ll go through the unconventional way of going on a reality TV show, and yes, being on a farm, to find that person.”

But even get your hands dirty?

Annellyse Munroe: “Whatever I have to do. Clean the tractor, whatever, I’m the girl for it.”

You go, girl! Because dating is tough, but to live with other ladies for one guy must’ve been crazy.

Annellyse Munroe: “Like any experience where there’s women involved and one special man, there might be a little bit of cattiness, but there wasn’t really that much. At moments, I was definitely second guessing myself or being, like, ‘Was I funny? Was that weird?'”

We can’t say who she was matched with, but how was your cowboy?

Annellyse Munroe: “The qualities that drew me to my farmer was his kind, calm and Southern charm aura. He was the first cowboy I’ve ever seen in my life. He had the cowboy hat on, the belt buckle, the whole outfit, and so, I was just very intrigued.”

So, we have to know, are you leaving behind the cheer outfit for some flannel?

Annellyse Munroe: “Well, you’re going to have to tune in Thursday, February 1st, to see if I make it to the farm.”

“Farmer Wants a Wife” returns on Fox, Thursday nights at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

