Fans enjoyed some arresting television last night on “The Masked Singer.” The Armadillo came out of its shell. Dog the Bounty Hunter was unmasked, but not before showing off his singing and comedy skills.

Dog the Bounty Hunter (as Armadillo, singing): “Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound. That saved a wretch, like me.”

Unfortunately, nothing could save Armadillo on this week’s “The Masked Singer.”

Jenny McCarthy: “I really do think this could be Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

“Masked Singer” audience: “Take it off! Take it off!”

Nick Cannon, host, “The Masked Singer”: “Television star Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

For the win, judge Jenny McCarthy.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, aka Duane Chapman, took his final bow last night.

Dog the Bounty Hunter: “Jenny!”

Even though it’s the end of the road for the reality TV star, he told Deco he loved being on the show.

Dog the Bounty Hunter: “Well, I had watched ‘The Masked Singer’ since the first season. They’re on Season 7 right now, so I thought, ‘Wow I can, you know, this would be fun. I’d like to do this,’ and of course, I had no idea that I was about to walk the plank.”

Dog says performing in a costume looks easy when you’re the one watching, but when you have to wear one on stage, things get rough.

Dog the Bounty Hunter: “It’s hard to perform like that. You can’t see anything. Mine is one of the lightest costumes. It was over 200 pounds. You walk like you’re on the moon. You have to rely on what talents you got.”

He did, however, enjoy giving hints along the way.

Dog the Bounty Hunter: “For a living, I chase clues. That’s how I make a living, right? So to be the clue leaver, it was — I loved it — so every sentence, there’s the silent shakas I threw, Hawaii. Everything we said was strategic.”

Nick Cannon: “The artist formerly known as the Armadillo, Dog the Bounty Hunter.”

Dog wasn’t the only one kicked off the show. Legendary Tony- and Grammy-winning singer Jennifer Holliday, as Miss Teddy, also got the boot.

