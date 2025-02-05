Actress Amirah Vann, known for her role in Fox’s new drama series Doc, made a stop in Miami to discuss the show and her character.

The series follows a doctor who loses her memory after a severe car accident. Vann plays the doctor’s best friend, a psychiatrist, who serves as both a supporter and challenger.

“I’m one of her greatest supporters, and I think one of her greatest challengers. But I think any good friend should be both,” Vann said.

While in town, she expressed her affection for Miami, joking that she might consider moving from New York to make it her second home.

