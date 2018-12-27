DJ Khaled’s $7.9 million mansion goes up for sale in Aventura

DJ Khaled is larger than life, so you wouldn’t expect anything less from his home. Now you can live it up like DJ Khaled because he just listed his house in Aventura. He gave me the keys, and I took a tour of this waterfront palace.

DJ Khaled (in “I’m the One”): “We the Best Music. Another one. DJ Khaled.”

DJ Khaled’s waterfront home in Aventura sits on a half-acre double lot with beautiful views.

Janet Benzvi, Sotheby’s International Realty: “This is a prestigious home right on the water. The house is five bedrooms and seven full baths.”

DJ Khaled (in “Hold You Down” music video): “Go buy your momma a house.”

Chris Van Vliet: “What is the asking price of the house?”

Janet Benzvi: “7.9…”

Chris Van Vliet: “Million that is.”

DJ Khaled (in video): “It cost to live in this house!”

If there was any question about whose house we’re in, that should answer it right there.

*Chris holds up the We the Best plaque*

The house is three stories and 6,697 square feet.

It’s a big house, there’s a lot of stairs in here. Don’t feel like climbing all those stairs? It’s OK, just take the elevator.

And since this is DJ Khaled’s house, the major key is entertainment.

Janet Benzvi: “Everything is for entertainment. He built the house just to entertain his celebrity friends.”

Khaled converted one of the bedrooms to a theater room, and this other bedroom is unlike anything you’ve seen before.

You know how DJ Khaled says, ‘We the best?’ Well this is the best part about this home: a sneaker room!

More than 500 pairs of sneakers fill this room from floor to ceiling. Of course the other bedrooms actually have beds in them.

You may see a theme here. This is DJ Khaled’s son Asahd’s room. Asahd actually means lion in Arabic.

The backyard is the ultimate entertaining space with a pool, seating area, big screen TV and gorgeous views of both the bay and the skyline.

After being here in DJ Khaled’s house, it got Chris to thinking about what it must feel like to actually be DJ Khaled.

Think he’d be mad if Chris sat down in his chair?

*Chris sits*

Man, we could get used to this. Another one.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.