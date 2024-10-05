Irie Weekend is serving up a nonstop parade of celebrities, featuring parties, athletes and musical artists … and DJ Irie told Deco all about his love for tennis and the smash hit of festivities. Here’s our resident ball boy, Alex Miranda, for more.

DJ Irie is all about helping the kids who benefit from his jam-packed four days of fun. This year, that includes tennis balls, Chainsmokers and a princess, which will all make sense in just a minute.

Ready, set, point!

DJ Irie: “Yeah!” [chest bumps]

DJ Irie: “I got a bakery going on. We’re serving up baguettes, we’re serving up bagels, hot and fresh every morning, 8 a.m. Come see your boy.”

If you’re not familiar with tennis terms, bagels means zero points. But DJ Irie gets points for making his annual fundraiser bigger and better every year.

DJ Irie: “We’re going to play for an hour and ended playing for 15 minutes. You want to know why? I hit all the balls into the water. Let’s go whap! All the balls are in the water. I just challenged myself to get better.”

This same passion is why Irie Weekend is now in its 18th year, and it’s all to inspire the children.

DJ Irie: “You know, these kids don’t have rackets and balls, and all that kind of stuff. But let’s give them all the tools, let them have the experience and, you know what? They might be the next Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, the next DJ Irie, right?”

Oct. 9 through the 12, there will be tons of celeb sightings to support his foundation — from the Big Golf Classic to a closing party at E11EVEN Miami featuring 50 Cent.

And this year, DJ Irie is taking on the seas with On Deck with Love and Light aboard Sun Princess cruise ship on Oct. 10 over at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

DJ Irie: “I was on it back in February, and the thing is unreal. The most unreal ship I’ve ever seen. They get to experience their culinary offerings, right? Their hand-crafted cocktail offerings, right? And I’m like, ‘Listen, this is DJ Irie. We got to do it the Irie way, so we have to have a big show!’ So we took over the lido deck. And we’re having The Chainsmokers.”

The Chainsmokers (singing): “Baby pull me closer in the backseat of your Rover.”

Obviously, being the Miami Heat’s official DJ, he vibes with all types of music. But any favorite mashups?

DJ Irie: “That’s hard. Tthat’s like asking who’s your favorite kid, and you have like 80 kids, you know? I do this mashup of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s ‘Girlfriend’ with Toto, ‘Africa.'”

Toto (singing): “Take me away from you.”

DJ Irie: “It’s actually really banging. It’s really, really, ‘dun, dun, dun, dun, dun, look for me, young B, dun, dun, dun, dun, dun,’ don’t get me started, don’t get started.”

The Big Golf Classic is sold out, but for more information on how to get tickets for the other events, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.