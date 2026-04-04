If you’ve been out in Miami, chances are you’ve heard DJ Epps one or two times. On the slight chance you haven’t, with all he’s cooking up this year, you probably will very soon. From new music to a new book, Deco sat down with DJ Epps at the SiriusXM studios on Miami Beach to get an inside look at the man behind the mix.

2026 is the year of execution for DJ Epps.

DJ Epps: “Around January 1, I basically tell myself, ‘Whatever I didn’t do last year is what I’m going to do this year.'”

And he’s already scratched one thing off that to-do list: dropping new music.

DJ Epps: “‘Real Ninjas,’ if you hear the chorus, it’s a throwback chorus. I linked up with Ty Nitti and it was an honor to work with him. He was like, ‘Yo, let’s work on a song.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, no problem. Let’s take Queens and Miami together and make a collab,’ and out came the single.”

Epps isn’t just in the booth. He’s on the airways too. For five years strong, he’s been riding with LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Radio on SiriusXM.

DJ Epps: “SiriusXM has been great to me, man, and it’s an honor to represent them. For LL Cool J to grab me up and make me one of his DJs, it’s an absolute honor.”

Skilled DJ? Check. Radio host? Check.

Now he’s adding author to his impressive resume.

DJ Epps: “A book is in the works. ‘The Story of DJ Epps.’ Coming from New York City to Miami, and the brand of DJ Epps just blowing up here in Miami because Miami adopted me. Thank you!”

Get your bikinis ready because you’re going to need them for where Epps has coming up next.

DJ Epps: “This Rock the Bell cruise Nov. 1 to the sixth going to Montego Bay, Jamaica. It’s going to be phenomenal and if you have not been to a Rock the Bell cruise, you got to be on the next cruise.”

DJ Epps is also turning 50 this month. He’s celebrating it Saturday, April 4 at Kemistry Nightclub in Fort Lauderdale.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Kemistry Nightclub

307 SW 2nd Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

To buy tickets, click here.





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