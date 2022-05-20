Living in SoFlo, we are used to grabbing a bite on, or near, the water, but how about under the water? No towels needed because this time you won’t get soaked. That’s because a new pop-up is serving up a virtual look at what’s under the sea, healthy food and all.

Dive right in, the Hidden Worlds pop-up at the Rudolf Budja Gallery on South Beach wants you to bring your appetite.

Daniel Hettwer: “Hidden Worlds is an immersive dining experience where we serve eight courses that match eight amazing 360 environments.”

You’ll feel like you’re swimming and eating with the fishes.

Daniel Hettwer: “You start in the mornings in the mangroves. You have iguanas, you have snakes, you have beautiful birds flying. Slowly, crabs are crawling from your table, they crawl onto the screen around you. Water level is rising, you see manatees and crocodiles and sharks.”

The immersive meal is meant to remind us to be nicer to the ocean.

Daniel Hettwer: “We are trying to prove that you can make the world a better place while still having an amazing time.”

No surprise they’re serving seafood. Fish is good for you and mother nature.

Scott Linquist: “We can only use fish or shell fish that actually have a positive impact on the oceans or they are invasive and they actually destroy or takeaway from the oceans.”

Start with caviar in the LED room.

Scott Linquist: “The caviar is a special caviar because it produces the eggs naturally, and they don’t have to kill the fish.”

Then it’s time for dinner to make a splash in the art gallery turned dining room.

Scott Linquist: “The first visual is sitting under the mangrove trees, and that is going to be an oyster course. The second course comes, and the water rises, and that would be a ceviche.”

If seafood isn’t your thing, don’t worry. There’s a vegan option with all the same feels.

Scott Linquist: “We’ve adjusted the menu so that each dish is almost exactly the same. It just eliminates the seafood component.”

There’s only one seating a night, and the pop-up is only here for a month.

Daniel Hettwer: “It’s the first of its kind. This is as close as it can get to the real world environment on an artificial basis, which allows us to bring you sharks, to bring you manatees.”

The dinner costs $300 per person, and a portion goes to charity.

There’s also a daytime 40-minute version of the underwater experience. That one costs $40, and doesn’t come with food.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.