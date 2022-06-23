School is out, which means you have way more time with your kids, but if you need a vacay from their summer break, we have just the place.

The Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach has a brand-new pool experience, and its only rule? No kids allowed, so you can enjoy a little time to yourself, with your significant other, or even with your girlfriends, and have a quick getaway in paradise.

When the kids are away, the adults will play. At the Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach, you can stop worrying about the rugrats, because you’re busy chilling at their new adults-only pool.

Deborah Yager Fleming: “The adult pool has been outfitted with eight beautiful day beds and four wonderful cabanas that have sofa sectional seating.”

Perfect to enjoy with friends or your partner, while enjoying some complimentary treats and games.

Deborah Yager Fleming: “We have complimentary amenities, such as frozen grapes. We have cold towelettes, and we have a pool butler dedicated to this area.”

Did she say butler? You know where to find me this weekend.

You can sip on their new signature cocktail, the Acqualina spritz, or enjoy some rosé on the house.

Deborah Yager Fleming: “We’re all about a dream maker culture here at Acqualina. We really tailor our services to each individual.”

The hotel team finds out about the guests’ stay, and includes little things they might like throughout their time there, like a little sorbet by the pool.

Deborah Yager Fleming: “It is completely complimentary when you book a room at Acqualina.”

Samantha Garza: “The best part has been the five-star services and, honestly, just how peaceful and quiet it is. There’s no kids running around.”

Deborah Yager Fleming: “Acqualina is elegance on the beach, and it’s just a couple of steps till your toes are in the sand, and then you’re in the Atlantic Ocean.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Acqualina Resort & Residences On The Beach

17875 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

305-918-8000

acqualinaresort.com

