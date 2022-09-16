Mickey Mouse is one busy little fella, and Disney has the receipts to prove it — in the form of new trailers — so grab some popcorn and sit back, cause we’ve got a look at the movies and series coming to theaters and Disney+.

Bette Midler (as Winifred Sanderson): “If we intended to live past sunrise, we have to steal their souls.”

Sam Richardson (as Gilbert): “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Can we talk about this?”

Bette Midler (as Winifred Sanderson): “No.”

Witch, please! The Sanderson Sisters are back, and they’re ready to cause chaos, in “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all reprising their roles in the sequel, which takes place 29 years after the events of the first film.

Amy Adams (as Giselle): “I wish. I wished for a fairy tale life, and it’s all gone terribly wrong … or terribly right.”

Be careful what you wish for. That’s a lesson Amy Adams is learning the hard way in the “Enchanted” sequel, “Disenchanted.”

Now she’s only got until the stroke of midnight to save her happily ever after.

Halle Bailey (as Ariel, singing): “Wish I could be.”

Cue the waterworks!

Halle Bailey is ready to make a splash as Ariel in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid,” and that’s no fish tale.

Diego Luna (as Cassian Andor): “Every day we wait, they get stronger.”

Adria Arjona (as Bix Caleen): “Let’s take them by surprise.”

From under the sea to a galaxy far, far away. Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor in the new Star Wars series “Andor.”

But in this “Rogue One” prequel story, we get to see how he went from being a thief to a rebel hero.

Pedro Pascal (as The Mandalorian): “All right kid, hang on. You ready for an adventure?”

What’s better than Baby Yoda? More Baby Yoda, obviously.

Little Grogu and Mando are back for Season 3 of “The Mandalorian.” If this new trailer is any indication, they’re in for another crazy adventure.

Ruby Cruz (as Kit): “My brother was abducted. The world needs you again. It needs your magic.”

Warwick Davis (as Willow Ufgood): “Follow me.”

Warwick Davis still has that magic touch. The actor is back as the sorcerer “Willow” in a series based on the 1988 film of the same name.

This time, he’s teaming up with an unlikely group of heroes to save the world.

Cobie Smulders (as Maria Hill): “I’ve called for your help plenty of other times, and you’ve been pretty content to let those calls go straight to voicemail.”

Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury): “Yeah, well, this is different.”

Nick Fury has entered the chat.

Samuel L. Jackson has to stop aliens from taking over the world in Marvel’s “Secret Invasion,” and he needs Ben Mendelsohn and Don Cheadle’s help to do it.

Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury): “This is my war, alone, and I’m the last person standing between them and what they really want.”

