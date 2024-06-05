It’s not May the 4th but it is also June the 4th and tonight’s the night for the new Star Wars show, The Acolyte. The force is strong with this one because Jedi Masters and New Blood team up to investigate murders. For the stars, it was an epic experience.

Star Wars Jedis are supposed to be untouchable.

In the new Disney Plus series, The Acolyte, there’s a galaxy of secrets we don’t know about and the cast is excited to explore the answers.

Amandla Stenberg (as Mae & Osha): “Star Wars, I think why it’s so universally loved is because it has so many spiritual messages. So many messages around what it means to be a person and how hard it is to be a person.”

Yes, one person. Try being two! Amandla Stenberg plays both Mae and Osha and she’s serious about her multiple personalities.

Amandla Stenberg (as Mae & Osha): “I really felt like I needed to know the characters inside and out if I was going to be oscillating between them. So I wrote really long backstories for both of them. And had like as a bible for myself.”

“This isn’t about good or bad, this is about power.”

Jodie Turner-Smith enters the show to explore the final days of the High Republic era.

Jodie Turner-Smith (as a mother): “Really was interested and excited in the opportunity to play this powerful witch mother which I really feel like is me. laughs.”

For the rest of the young padawans, being part of a galaxy far, far away was just an honor.

Dafne Keen (as Jecki Loni): “Just the fact that now we get to say we’re part of the Star Wars family is huge and kind of forever.”

Charlie Barnett (as Yord Fandar): “Walking on to the sets with the costumes. The costumes and the raw sense of me having fun. You know having a robe and a lightsaber and running through a fern gully basically.”

