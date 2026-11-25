Just in time for Thanksgiving, Disney is combining witches, superpowers and a teenager. The new movie is called “Hexed,” and there’s some serious star power behind this new animated adventure.

Hailee Steinfeld as Billie Doe in “Hexed”: “My whole life, I felt like there was something wrong with me.”

Witch please.

Sometimes being different is exactly your superpower, and that’s exactly what Hailee Steinfeld is about to find out in “Hexed.”

One minute, she’s living her regular teenaged life. The next, she’s in Hexe, a hidden world full of witches, discovering she has magical powers of her own. Sweet!

Playing a Disney hero comes with some pretty unforgettable perks for Hailee.

Jodie Foster: “She is a bona fide Disney princess, and there will be, and is, a Disneyland character that looks like Billie in the film.”

Hailee Steinfeld: “It’s pretty surreal.”

Rashida Jones plays Hailee’s overprotective mom.

She wants to keep her out of trouble but learns, eventually, you’ve just got to let go.

Rashida Jones: “To me, the beauty of the movie is the fact that they actually have more in common than they think as they go along this journey.”

Jodie Foster is Queen Celeste, the ruler of Hexe.

She’s been dreaming of going to the dark side for years, and now she’s a villain with a wicked laugh.

Jodie Foster: “They added that laugh in. They were like, ‘We got to have a laugh.'”

While Jodie is having a blast being bad, Hailee says the real magic of the movie is all about embracing who you are.

Hailee Steinfeld: “I just hope that people walk away from this feeling inspired and feeling motivated and excited to really lean into what makes them different.”

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