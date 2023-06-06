Got your summer “bod” ready and need some new swim look inspiration? Paraiso Miami Swim Week is the answer.

This multiple-day fashion fair is going down at Collins Park in Miami Beach this weekend.



And they’re ready to tropic like it’s hot.



To kick off Miami Swim Week, Paraiso is ready to capture the summer vibes on the runway.

Natalija Dedic Stojanovic: “I always like to call our event as a fashion festival. It has a lot of music involved. It’s a perfect mix of fashion week and Coachella.”

The event previously closed to the public is now welcoming everyone.

Natalija Dedic Stojanovic: “We have over twelve brands and twelve fashion shows throughout those 4 days. Some of them are still for the industry only but a lot of them are also open to the public. We get to engage everyone that loves summer lifestyle.”

One tropic brand you’ll see is Azulu.

Maya Memoviz: “We’re really happy to be here. We did a small show last year. This year we’re doing something a lot bigger.”

And their looks go with SoFlo’s unpredictable moods.

Maya Memoviz: “We focused on showing three different Azulu worlds. It has the sexy element, the effortless element and the comfortable element.”

From fringe to satin, these summer styles will take you to the pool, bar and to your dinner reservation.

Maya Memoviz: “We wanted to show our swim not just the typical swimsuit. So it’s also something you can wear on the beach and take it to a bar later on. The brand has a lot of detailing from the 70s in the silhouettes, which is that bohemian the scalloping, the art deco also happens to be very Miami.”

What’s also very Miami is gym life.



Joy Haizen: “Anita is a lingerie active and swimwear brand for women of all shapes and sizes. We’re super excited because we’re one of the only activewear brands being featured in the curve fashion show.”

And Miamians say, “beach please.”

Joy Haizen: We’ll also have some pieces that after you’re working out you can go right into the ocean and they’re functional swimwear as well. Perfect for the environment of Miami being that we have some really beautiful bright colors and exciting prints.”

Whether it’s low tide or high tide Paraiso is a hot affair for everybody to enjoy.

Natalija Dedic Stojanovic: “This event is so beautiful because the whole city lives swim week and the whole city feels it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Paraiso Miami Swim Week

June 8-11, 2023

paraisomiamibeach

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.