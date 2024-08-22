Most of us will take a free vacation anywhere, especially the tropics. I’ll take one to … the Bahamas. But after watching the new Zoë Kravitz-directed thriller, “Blink Twice,” you’ll want to pay for your own, and anywhere else. Channing Tatum goes from sexy to scary … or does he?

As old the saying goes, there’s no free lunch.

So, the next time some billionaire offers you a once-in-a lifetime, all-expenses-paid vacation, maybe think twice. Or watch Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut thriller, “Blink Twice.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you going to now be moving into directing more often?”

Zoë Kravitz: “If they’ll let me, if the powers that be will let me.”

Which is seven years in the making. And she killed it.

Zoë Kravitz: “I wanted to talk about the woman’s experience, and how exhausting it is to pretend. You know, constantly being told to smile, constantly being told to pretend that we don’t remember. When we go crazy and start metaphorically stabbing people in the throat, it’s not for no reason.”

In it, playing problematic tech billionaire Slater King, is Channing Tatum.

Channing Tatum: “His actual, like, whatever his backstory or whoever he was, I had to completely create something. I don’t think I’ll ever explain to everybody wherever I had to go and what the things I had to create in my head to, like, really believe him.”

Channing is Zoë’s real-life fiancé.

Zoë Kravitz: “I do remember one day saying to Chan, like, ‘Office hours! This is, like, this is my 20 minutes in the morning before everything is this movie.'”

But back to Slater. He meets cocktail waitress Frida at his fundraising gala.

Naomi Ackie: “She starts from a place of seemingly nothing — she’s not earning a lot of money. she has dreams; she doesn’t know how to achieve them — and the goal is to get as close to power as possible.”

Naomi Ackie plays Frida.

Naomi Ackie: “As much desire as you can have, like, what does that desire make you do? And what does that desire make you ignore?”

Well, the tech bro invites her and her friend to his private island for one hell of trip. Which might help you quit vaping.

Channing Tatum: “Look, I was a first-time vaper, uh, and so, I guess try it at your leisure or at your peril.”

Naomi Ackie: “Don’t let nobody fill it up for you.”

Channing Tatum: “Yeah, no.”

His friends join, too. Fun? Yeah, for a bit.

Channing Tatum: “I’m a very happy, loving person, like, uh, but I will always say, like, that, as much as you can love, that’s the capacity that you have for the other side, the darkness. It’s in all of us.”

Because Frida has to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out — alive.

Naomi Ackie: “In a world where we are always being told that we have more to get, it makes us do things sometimes that goes against our humanity, and those questions pop up for all the characters in this, I think.”

“Blink Twice” hits SoFlo theaters on Thursday.

