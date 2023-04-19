Director Guy Ritchie gives a new take on the Afghanistan War in his upcoming film “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.”

The movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim as a soldier and interpreter as they try to take out the bad guys.

We got the details on what really makes this war film tick and how two unlikely people eventually become friends.

War. What is it good for? Absolutely nothing, and Jake Gyllenhaal finds that out in “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.”

Jake is U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley, who takes on the Taliban with the help of interpreter Ahmed, played by Dar Salim, and let’s just say, they don’t get along.

Jake Gyllenhaal: “When I first read the script, it was all about a very complicated relationship between two people and very little spoken. And I love that opportunity as a performer.”

Dar Salim: “The interesting thing about the relationship between John and Ahmed is that it’s a relationship out of necessity really. It was very interesting to play with that dynamic, instead of doing the traditional, I like you, you like me, we’re best buddies.”

They may not be the best of buds, but all that changes when Ahmed saves John’s life.

And now, he needs to return the favor.

Looks like someone’s about to disobey a direct order because he goes back to the Middle East on a solo rescue mission.

Jake Gyllenhaal: “It’s a very simple story, a story about two humans deciding to do the right thing.”

