Everything is not as it seems in the upcoming film “Foe,” starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal. The two are just an average couple living peacefully in a dystopian future — that is, until a stranger shows up with a mysterious offer. We caught up with director Garth Davis to see what makes this film so unique.

Saoirse Ronan (as Henrietta): “Do you feel happy here?”

Paul Mescal (as Junior): “Of course I’m happy here. Aren’t you?”

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star as married couple Junior and Henrietta, living in a remote farmhouse in “Foe,” when a stranger shows up to offer one of them a chance to live in space.

Aaron Pierre (as Terrance): “You’ve been selected to live up there.”

Paul Mescal (as Junior): “OK, well, you’re wasting your time, because we haven’t even been on an airplane, and she’d hate it.”

Aaron Pierre (as Terrance): “I should clarify: we’re talking about you here, Junior. Only you.”

The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Iain Reid. It explores the relationship between Junior and Hen.

Garth Davis: “I just thought it was a really fascinating, creative way to explore a relationship in distress.”

Saoirse Ronan (as Henrietta): “He doesn’t really see me anymore.”

Get this: neither Iain nor director Garth Davis had ever written a screenplay until this movie.

Garth Davis: “We did have some screenwriters, but they weren’t available for a long time, so Iain and I decided just to get in the room and page-turn the novel and kind of get into the material, and that conversation grew into this vision for the film.”

Saoirse Ronan (as Henrietta): “I’ve always had this fantasy that there’s something else out there for me.”

And just like in the book, the audiences will get a whole new view of the story the more they watch it.

Garth Davis: “It really is two movies in one, or two movies, and both viewings will be very, very different.”

Aaron Pierre (as Terrance): “I encourage you to use this opportunity to act on your instincts.”

“Foe” lands in theaters on Oct. 20.

