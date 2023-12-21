The Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood is about to go full Broadway. Holiday style!

A new cirque show, starting this Friday, promises holiday cheer like you’ve never seen before. On the stage, in the air, and all around you!

Pomp, Snow & Cirque-umstance — get it — cirque-umstance is a holiday feast for the eyes!



Top talent from around the snow globe will put on the coolest of cool performances.

Straight from the North Pole. A gift — for young and old!

“Neil Goldberg, Big Holiday Fun: 100,000 square feet of fantasy beyond anybody’s imagination.”

Holiday cirque spectacular, “Pomp, Snow & Cirqueumstance,” is based on Broadway director Neil Goldberg children’s book.

Neil: The award-winning illustrations are going to be completely around, so the audience is going to feel like they’re sitting inside the pages of the storybook.”

It’ll razzle and dazzle the Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood from December 22nd to the 30th.

Neil: The live action is in the center, on stage, in the air, through the aisles.”

Alex: There’s so much to look at, but what characters are we going to see?



Neil: Well, there’s over 200.

Alex: Look, Neil, that’s great. Don’t get me wrong, but what about nutcrackers?”

Best friends master their skills and share those talents with the world

Neil: Snow is about magic. Circumstance is about circus.”

And pomp…

Pomp, Pomp it up: I am the master of music and the leader of the band!”

Is a showstopper.

Pomp: “Create his pompadour, hairspray and gel galore.”

Neil: “75 wigs that have taken almost three years to produce.”

But if Elle Woods were in the audience…

Legally Blonde Clip: “Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed.”

Alex: “Well, I’ve got a lady in tarmac. I can set you up.”

Pomp: “Personally, I think orange is very close to blonde.”

And, ugh, there’s more!

Neil: “We have one juggler who holds the record for holding more soccer balls than anybody else. But we even wanted to amp that up so he’s doing it on a hoverboard.”

Neil: “Some of the top arealists from around the world.”

Including Kelly, who let me give this spiral a spin.

Alex: “Nice to get to know you”

Kathy: “We get really close and personal when we do trapeze.”

Alex: “Kelly!”

Kelly: “Yes, darling.”

Alex: “What is it like up there?

Kelly: “It’s a beautiful view.”

Alex: “Of me?”

Kelly: “Of you.”

Alex: “Thank you, darling.”

Kelly: “Ugh, star of the show!”

Both: [Laugh]

But, behind the scenes, I wanted to pump up my pomp up too.

Music plays: “pump up the jam. Pump it up, while your feet are stomping.”

Pomp: “I’m pomp. She’s snow. And he’s…”

Alex: “Alex… Oh, right. Circumstance! Circumstance!”

All: [Dance away]

Tickets start at $39. Premium seats go for a little bit more.

Niel: Anyone who loves to go to the theater and wants to see something special will get something out of this.”

To buy tickets to pomp, snow, and circumstance, click here

The show opens this Friday the 22nd, and ends next Saturday, the 30th

