It sure seems like we have a dinosaur invasion. They’re coming to theaters, and they’re taking over downtown Fort Lauderdale … but don’t start freaking out or anything. These dinos are totally at your command.

In the upcoming film “Jurassic World Dominion,” dinosaurs have had enough of sharing the world with us humans.

All of your favorite bad boys and prehistoric pals are in a much better mood at Fort Lauderdale’s Museum of Discovery and Science, where they’re the stars of a brand-new show.

Joe Cox: “Our latest traveling exhibit, Dinosaurs In Motion, is opening this weekend.”

There’s a whole bunch of really cool looking dinos waiting for you to check them out.

Joe Cox: “It’s 14 life-size robot sculptures, recycled metal dinosaurs.”

It’s up to you to put the dinosaurs in motion.

Joe Cox: “Each of the exhibits is fully interactive. You can pull on pulleys, you can twist levers, move wheels to get them to roar, to get them to move their heads, to lunge at you.”

Sometimes, all it takes is a push of a button.

Joe Cox: “And some of them are even controlled by little game controllers, so it’s just like playing a video game, but in real life.”

We recommend you let your imagination take over as soon as you get there.

Izabell: “I like it when they move their mouth, because it looks like they’re chatting to me.”

It’s not all fun and games at the exhibit. OK, maybe it is, but kids are picking up plenty as they’re laughing, and you can’t beat that.

Joe Cox: “We talk a lot at the museum about playful learning. It’s that moment when, you know, children are running through the museum playing, not even realizing they’re learning.”

Dinosaurs In Motion will be on display at the museum throughout the summer, and one young expert on the subject told us how he got ready for the exhibit.

Gavin Burkhart: “‘Cause I watched a bunch of the movies, and my most favorite one is one that’s not real.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Museum of Discovery and Science

401 SW 2nd St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

954-467-6637

https://mods.org/

