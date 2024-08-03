Broward County’s got a deal for you! Dine Out Lauderdale is underway. You can dive into deals at tons of great restaurants and some unexpected places, too.

Whether it’s a food hall with the family, a special night for two at a cozy speakeasy, or anything in between, “Dine Out Lauderdale” has the deals you’re dying for.

Stacy Ritter: “Dine Out Lauderdale takes place from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, where you can find deals in over 180 restaurants in Broward County.”

Dine Out gives foodies the opportunity to check out places they’ve never been to, and without putting a big dent in their bank account.

Stacy Ritter: “It’s $35 lunch, $45, $55 and $75 three-course prix fixe meals.”

One of the places making its first appearance is Hollywood’s Block 40 Food Hall.

Ernesto Gonzalez: “We’re offering 10 kiosks, select food from Italy, Asian food, we’ve got Indian food, burgers, donuts and, as you can see, right here we’ve got some delicious ice cream.”

With so many choices, you’ll be doing some culinary traveling.

Ernesto Gonzalez: “So we’ve created a passport. For $45, you will get eight different tickets that you can spend in any of our kiosks.”

From seafood to pasta to an Asian dish and dessert, you’re completely covered.

Rocio: “You get to pick from different restaurants, and so far, they’ve all been amazing.”

At the No Man’s Land speakeasy in Fort Lauderdale, the lights are low, but the enjoyment level is high.

Memphis Garrett: “So No Man’s Land is a refuge from the ordinary. What we do is cultivate creative cocktails for our patrons with great shareable plate bites.”

They jumped at the chance to be part of Dine Out Lauderdale.

Memphis Garrett: “We’ve been watching for years, and the fact that they’ve kind of opened it up to more of a cocktail bar and, you know, restaurant is awesome.”

Do you know what else is awesome? The offer they’ve come up with. For the next two months, you can kick back, drink up and chow down.

Memphis Garrett: “We are doing a pre-set menu set at $55, so we’ll welcome you with an amuse-bouche ,which is kind of just like a welcome little shot. You’ll be able to choose between our raw oyster or our baked oyster.”

Then, you’ll sip on a house specialty. The tamarind fresca is made with authentic Mexican tequila. It goes perfectly with the macaroni and cheese, which is to die for.

Memphis Garrett: “After that, you’ll go into our carne asada tacos, and you’ll have that, and then you’ll basically have the option to get one of our desserts, which I always look for the churro.”

No Man’s Land is the perfect place to rendezvous during Dine Out Lauderdale.

Carolyn: “Their menu is amazing, and their drinks are delicious.”

Dine Out Lauderdale kicked off Thursday, so it’s time to get crackin’.

FOR MORE INFO:

Dine Out Lauderdale

Aug. 1 – Sept. 30

visitlauderdale.com/dineout

