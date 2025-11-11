From west to east, one of Hollywood’s most iconic hotspots is making a move to the 305. Yamashiro is rolling out the red carpet and sushi rolls to Miamians — rooftop style.

From stunning views to nature’s elements, they’re mixing tradition with Miami flair and bringing a very old door?

“Kill Bill” might’ve trashed the iconic Yamashiro restaurant in Hollywood Hills while filming the deadly flick.

But in Miami, the action’s just getting started.

Carlos Cruz, partner: “After 114 years, we were able to persuade and be able to partner up and bring this beautiful concept for the first time outside of its comfort zone to the beautiful City of Miami. From the 600-year-old door of that pagoda of that sacred building that we brought in.”

…to the lush gardens atop the Gale Miami Hotel.

Carlos Cruz: “Through these pathways, you find little niches, little tables. You have this table at the corner that we call the Sunset Table, surrounded by all these bamboos that with the wind, the sound, the water, the fire, the music, and the good food and drinks. That’s Yamashiro Miami.”

OK, speaking of food and drinks, What’s on the menu?

Chef Charbel Hayek: “It’s sexy food, that’s the best word, I think. It’s a bold and upscale Japanese cuisine that is inspired by the iconic restaurant in Yamashiro Hollywood.”

Of course, there’s sushi and seafood.

Chef Charbel Hayek: “One of my favorite dishes is the Alaskan king crab covered with an amazing hollandaise.”

Their “Three Kings” meat platter is definitely fit for queens, too.

Chef Charbel Hayek: “It’s three different cuts of steaks, we offer Denver steak, bavette, and filet mignon served with XO black sauce and chizo chimichurri.”

Their full bar is rolling in a cart-sized martini show. But the breathtaking views are made for unlimited selfies.

Daniella Alvarez, MOS: “At night, you could see the buildings, all the lights, the city skyline.”

