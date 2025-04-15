(WSVN) - They say two is better than one, but when it comes to the critically-acclaimed Star Wars series, “Andor,” it’s gonna be hard to top season one. But the cast said they’re up for the challenge. They’ve been working on season two for almost three years, and they said it’s definitely worth the wait.

Get ready for an out-of-this-world showdown.

The Star Wars prequel series, “Andor,” is back, and Diego Luna is pumped.

Diego Luna: “I can’t wait for people to watch it.”

The actor returns as Cassian Andor, the scavenger-turned-rebel-leader. He says season two of the hit show is worth the wait.

Diego Luna: “We’ve been working for two years-and-a-half, and I think it’s really special. I think it’s gonna please those who loved season one.”

Diego first took on the role of the show’s title character in the film “Rogue One” back in 2016, so he feels pretty connected to the story.

Diego Luna: “I’m in love with the whole show. I’m in love with the acting. I’m in love with the writing.”

The stakes are higher than ever in season two, as the rebel alliance gets ready for war against the empire. For Cassian, that means figuring out exactly what role he plays in all of this.

Diego Luna: “He wants to be part of something. Now he has to understand what it means, what he has to leave behind, and he has to grow. He has to understand the need for change.”

South Florida’s own Adria Arjona also reprises her role as Bix from season one, and she’s ready for a deep-dive.

Adria Arjona: “She’s tortured, has gone through so much, her mental state is very fragile. It’s very complex when you go through trauma and Bix is trying her best and in the course of this season, her journey is really to come into her own.”

The rebels may seem like the underdogs, but they’ve got some heavy hitters on their side, like Stellan Skarsgård.

Stellan Skarsgård: “He will have to make some serious decisions. He also knows that the revolution will go on, and pretty soon without him.”

Oh come on! You can’t leave us on a cliffhanger like that, give us something.

Diego Luna: “The adventure is there, the complexity is there. But this is a story about a revolution, and revolution doesn’t happen if it’s not for love and family and belonging and all of that they’re gonna see.”

Season two of “Andor” premieres April 22 on Disney+. Three episodes drop every week until the finale.

