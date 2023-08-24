Sean “P. Diddy/Puff Daddy” Combs says he’s eager to get back in the music game.

It’s been almost two decades since Sean Love Combs has released a solo album … and this time, it’s all about love, baby. He says R&B is alive, which means so are our hips.

Diddy is back on the grind!

Diddy: “Why am I doing this, you know what i’m saying? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life is, how stressful and treacherous this music industry is. Why would I just come back in here and have to do something that I don’t have to do?”

The rap icon’s heart has been broken, and we’re about to hear all about it on a new R&B album.

Diddy: “I still got that question of, like, ‘Am I going to love again?’ (rapping) Sometimes you gotta go through the dark and manifest, sometimes you gotta smile through the eye in the stress. My feet ain’t been on the ground, I’m flying and landing jets.”

In this dramatic, documentary-style trailer, we learn about “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” his first solo record in 17 years. Based on the celebrity cameos in this video alone — including Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, The Weeknd and Yung Miami — fingers crossed for some sweet collaborations.

Diddy: “Wherever you guys at, stay there, go higher. vulnerability, emotion, melody — let’s go.”

None of that AI mess. Puffy wants you to feel all the human feels.

Diddy: “I don’t make an algorithm; I make a feeling. You want to give us something that they can sing. People say, ‘Do you want streams?’ I said, ‘I want souls.'”

And, for clarity, Puff has to get off the grid because, well, fame ain’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Diddy: “Right now, I’m on the edge, and it’s just too much going on that’s unnecessary. I just can’t do it all, you know, and make this music and stay locked in. I’m so tired. You sleeping two, three days. I just need to be alone for a little bit, everybody. Last time you met me, it ain’t the same person you met.”

DJ Khaled: “Diddy has nine personalities.”

Diddy: :Give me some real love!”

OK, OK! We’ve got some … like his baby girl, whose name is Love.

But, can Diddy, P. Diddy, Puff Daddy, Puffy, Sean Combs conquer another era? His heart is filled with hope.

Diddy: “This is like my life, my legacy. All I ever been is what a legend is. I’m not leaving here until the world is changed.”

This is the follow up to 2006’s “Press Play.” Diddy’s late ex-girlfriend and mother to three of his children, Kim Porter, died in 2019 from a lung infection. We will likely hear more from him about that tragedy on “The Love Album.”

