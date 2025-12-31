“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest is back once again. And this year, it’s got the biggest concert lineup the show has ever had. With huge superstars like Mariah Carey and Post Malone — this year’s celebration is set to be entertaining, fun and really festive.

Just before Ryan Seacrest helps us ring in 2026, the music will already be in full swing, thanks to Diana Ross, Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, Pitbull — and many more.

Busta Rhymes: “‘This kind of energy right here, with just us coming together, if we keep this going and keep this growing, we’re going to have an unparalleled 2026.”

Jordan Davis: “This is the thing that you grow up, you know, everybody in the country is watching this tonight.”

It’s also special for first-time performer BigXthaPlug.

BigXthaPlug: “I’m excited. I’m blessed. It’s an honor.”

K-pop fans are also in for a treat. Huntr/x, from “KPop Demon Hunters,” plan to bring an electrifying performance.

Rei Ami: “We’re bringing the energy. We’re lit!”

EJAE: “The 2026 energy.”

Audrey Nuna: “Dick Clark energy. Let’s go.”

Charlie Puth will hit the stage too – ten years after his first Rockin’ Eve performance in Times Square.

Charlie Puth: “I’m happy to be inside this time now, I was outside in Times Square and it was a particularly chilly 2015.”

Good music, good fun, looks like we’re ready for 2026.

