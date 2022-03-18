Some of the best shows have been shot in Miami, like “Miami Vice,” “The Glades,” and of course, “Deco Drive.” Another popular series was Showtime’s “Dexter.”

“Dexter” star Michael C. Hall has come a long way since his serial killer days. He’s got a new gig, and this one is music to his ears.

Michael C. Hall (as Dexter Morgan): “Hello?”

Julie Benz (as Rita): “Dexter, I need you to go to the all-night pharmacy for me.”

Michael C. Hall (as Dexter Morgan): “I’m kind of in the middle of something.”

We’re used to seeing Michael C. Hall kill it as Dexter. For eight seasons, he played a serial killer in Miami with his own type of justice: murder!

Michael C. Hall (as Dexter Morgan): “I’m an evolving monster.”

For those who couldn’t get enough of the bloodbath, we got to see him again in “Dexter: New Blood.” He was cutting it up in upstate New York for the 10-episode sequel.

The Emmy nominee traded his knives for a microphone a few years ago. He teamed up with pals Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen to create the band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum.

This weekend, the trio kick off their first U.S. tour. They’ll be hitting 12 cities, starting in Southern California and ending in New York in May.

Michael C. Hall: “It’s always a thrill to play our music live, but yes, since things started to kind of get back to whatever the new normal is, there’s an added sense of gratitude and celebration every time we play.”

The band’s been busy. They released their album, “Thanks for Coming,” last year, and they’re working on an EP of remixes.

The three music makers met nearly a decade ago while they were in Broadway’s “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Their love for theater and storytelling is the inspiration for their music.

Peter Yanowitz: “We also tend to migrate towards bands that have a little bit more theatricality.”

If you’re wondering about the group’s unique and very long name, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum,” they have Matt’s daughter to thank for it.

Matt Katz-Bohen: “She said, ‘Yes, you may have it,’ and then she’s very proud, so thank you, Anna Elena, for giving us the name.”

The group is still pretty new, but “Dexter” fans got to know them really well, ’cause one of the songs was used in “Dexter: New Blood.”

Michael C. Hall: “I think some people heard the voice and suspected that maybe it was me singing. It definitely was a level of exposure.”

