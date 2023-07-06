People are always looking for ways to save the earth, and some designers are starting with fashion! A sustainable company is hosting a swimsuit fashion show this Friday, teaching fashionistas how to look good and be environmentally conscious.

When looking for the perfect bikini to match your hot new summer body, look no further than Pur Fae Swim.

Ailene Torres: “Pur Fae Swim is a magical, whimsical fairyland brought to life.”

No, it’s not a swimwear brand. It’s a show featuring sustainable bikinis.

Ailene Torres: “It’s defined by the creative, whether they reuse textiles that have been use before and upcycle them into something brand new. It depends on their vision.”

One sustainable brand you’ll see strutting down the catwalk is Vasaro.

Armani Sadegh: “One of my goals was to make a brand that is sustainable. With a lot of experience in the recycling industry, I knew that meant to use fabrics and textiles that had come from sustainable sources, things that could be reused, and I’ve brought as much of that as possible into Vasaro to make it a sustainable brand.”

Sustainability wasn’t the only thing the designer was going for with his creations.

Armani Sadegh: “It’s all about displaying swimsuits that are inclusive, and at the same time allow every single woman to feel their absolute best, to empower women to make them feel amazing, feel beautiful and look beautiful.”

Pur Fae is also placing some technology into its show with the new fashion brand FLKD

Jelisa Smith: “FLKD is a spinoff brand from House of Fleek. Just like House of Fleek, FLKD is based on femininity and embracing curves, and I wanted to combine that with sustainability.”

It’s also putting NFTs to good use.

Jelisa Smith: “I brought NFTs into my swimwear, because originally, I’m an artist, and I kinda wanted to make my swimwear kinda last forever. A swimsuit you can only wear but so many times, and NFTs will make it a digital piece of art. because I look at my swimwear as art.”

But how does it work?

Jelisa Smith: “Physically, you will get one of the swimsuits that will be featured in the show. In addition, you will get ownership of the NFT, you will also get access to the collection for first when it drops”

Pur fae is happening this Friday at the Bass Museum.

