Purses or bags can be a real luxury. A splurge, a fetish, even!

But you don’t have to feel guilty about these eco-inspired creations. Gustavo Oviedo’s one-of-a-kind bags double as wearable art.

Purses are more than just for carrying things. They can act as inspiration for artists.

Gustavo Oviedo: “I see that each handbag as a canvas for this project. These are unique pieces; each one is a one-of-a-kind. The particular ones I’m using are made out of fish skin.”

These luxury bags are part of Gustavo’s calling from deep in the ocean.

Gustavo Oviedo: “I’m always in the ocean, always in the water, so, for me to work with Piper & Skye, that has that eco-friendly attitude towards the ocean, makes a lot of sense.”

Titled “Harmony of Controlled Chaos,” the line is dedicated to nature.

Gustavo Oviedo: “I’ve been very inspired from different types of nature’s concepts. I dive a lot, I go to the ocean, and there’s a lot of chaos going on and things, patterns. But everything makes sense.”

The patterns he creates are all up to chance.

Gustavo Oviedo: “For example, you know, I’ll put rubber bands, and I’m not controlling where each rubber band is gonna fall, and I’ll just spray, and whatever goes through. I also used some spray paint and some leather stamping. I definitely learned a lot of different techniques while working on these.”

Each one has its own purse-o-nality.

Gustavo Oviedo: “I try to visualize the type of texture or the design that will go into it. Every time I see nature, and I see everything that is out there, it feels like I’m visiting another planet on the water. So that has had a profound effect on my work.”

A portion of the purse proceeds go to ocean conservation. You can check out the collection at the Good Time Hotel until Dec. 31.

