When we’re not watching or, you know, anchoring Deco Drive, we’re getting hot celebrity gossip from “Extra.” And a fresh new face will be leading the way this new season on ABC Miami, Channel 18.

Starting Sept. 8, dance pro Derek Hough is taking the reins as host, but he promised Deco he’ll squeeze a little hip thrust and body roll in there, too.

From dancer-turned-judge on “Dancing with the Stars,” to his new role as host of “Extra” on ABC Miami, Channel 18, Derek Hough is living the dream.

Derek Hough: “It’s so exciting, you know, being a part of this iconic show. It’s crazy, actually, kind of like a full-circle moment. I was first on this show when I was 22 years old, and here we are, just one year later — I’m just kidding, 18 years later — and I’m the host.”

The accomplished choreographer is used to leading on the dance floor. But starting Monday, leading the entertainment news show will be an exciting new challenge.

Alex Miranda: “You are friends with a lot of celebrities, so my question is, are you going to be able to ask the hard questions when you’re BFFs with all of Hollywood?”

Derek Hough: “The answer is no! I’m going to pass it off.”

But seriously, they’re throwing him right into the deep end.

Alex Miranda: “Is there any celebrity that you would still be starstruck by that you haven’t already interviewed, that you haven’t coached, you know, on the dance floor?”

Derek Hough: “My first interviews were Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell. You know, we’re starting small, you know. I’m not gonna lie, it’s kinda crazy.”

And don’t be surprised if he brings a little extra to “Extra.”

Derek Hough: “You’ll just see me, and I’m standing there like, doing some hip rolls or some body rolls.”

Alex Miranda: “I love it!”

Derek Hough: “That’s how I reset my brain. I just move my body, and I’m ready to go. ‘Here we go.'”

Alex Miranda: “I’m obsessed.”

You can also catch him on the “Dancing with the Stars” season premiere Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Derek Hough: “It’s gonna be a good one. I haven’t felt the excitement and energy that I have for this one in a long time.”

So this month, he tells me there’s a lot to be grateful for.

Derek Hough: “It made me reflect on what a journey I’ve been on, you know, how many things I’ve done and accomplished, and how I’ve grown as a human being as well. And to start something brand new, something fresh, something exciting, you know, I never ever take it for granted, ever.”

You can catch Derek on the season premiere of “Extra” on Monday at 7 p.m. on ABC Miami, Channel 18.

