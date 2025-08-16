One is fine. Twice is nice. But five times? That’s the sweet spot when it comes to Denzel Washington and Spike Lee collaborations. The two Hollywood heavyweights are back with a new film and it’s the perfect way to kick off your weekend at the movies!

Money talks, but Denzel Washington and Jeffrey Wright drop truth bombs.

Give ’em five!

Denzel is teaming up with director Spike Lee for the fifth time in his career and in the crime thriller, “Highest 2 Lowest,” he’s dealing with some serious family matters.

It’s all fun and games until someone comes after your own.

And when it comes to their kids in real life, both Denzel and Jeffrey say family comes before work.

Jeffrey Wright: “I’ve found, you know, as I’ve gotten older and had children, that, you know, there are other considerations that I had to make in terms of the work that I did that I, you know, I did not have to consider when it was just me.”

Denzel Washington: “My mother used to say, ‘Do what you got to do, so that you can do what you want to do.’ It’s not the other way around. You know, when I had, when we had four children, I was doing stuff I had to do. You go back and look in the mid ’90s. I won’t mention any movies: I’ll just say the mid ’90s, around in there.”

Jeffrey Wright: “A couple for the kids.”

Denzel Washington: “Yeah, yeah, a couple, more than a couple for the kids and the wife in the house and in the bank and everybody else!”

Jeffrey Wright: “Right.”

“Highest 2 Lowest” is in theaters now and moves to Apple TV plus Sept. 5.

