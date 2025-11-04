Demi Lovato’s diving back into the spotlight and this time she’s keeping things light. She’s hitting the road after dropping her newest album. Deco got a taste of Demi’s delicious life lately and she’s keeping it cute, catchy and totally carefree.

Demi Lovato is done taking things so seriously.

In her album, “It’s Not That Deep,” Demi’s leaving all the drama at home.

Demi Lovato: “It’s a simple, party fun song and it’s sexy and it’s like, that’s what it is. And I think so much of my past was, like, I want to try and write, you know, deeply emotional songs about my past. And with this album, I was like, ‘I’m in a place where I’m having fun. I want my lyrics to reflect that too.'”

For the pop star, combining heartbreak to a breakthrough is important. Just like in, “Here All Night.”

Demi Lovato: “It’s about someone that’s really struggling through a breakup but they’re going to dance on the dance floor until her heart gets out.”

Tying the knot with her person is a huge part of her journey.

Demi Lovato: “I found the love of my life and we’re married and he helps me feel confident. He helps me, you know, live in the moment. And I think it’s a combination of everything coming together, right?”

And being more mature.

Demi Lovato: “I think there’s something about your 30s too, where you just take a second and you are able to let go of some of the pressures that you once put on yourself maybe in your 20s, and now I’m 33 and I’m not taking myself so seriously because I realize there’s room for everyone.”

Going on the road with this album is just like the most festive time of year.

Demi Lovato: “It’s like waking up on Christmas morning when you’re 6 years old. I was like, ‘Wow, I’m really sure of this album and I’m really sure of this era,’ but so many people are too and that’s really rewarding and I can’t wait to bring the show on the road.”

Demi’s bringing her new music live next year, with a stop in Orlando, April 10.

