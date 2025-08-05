Looking for a Miami Spice dinner that’s fancy and fun? Well, this restaurant’s setting is dreamy, the menu is tasty, and you can arrive by yacht, if you have one. We’re checking out Delilah Miami, where things are getting very spicy.

At Delilah Miami, it’s all about glam.

Alex Miranda: “How would you describe what their first experience is gonna be like when they come to Delilah’s, finally?”

Mitchell Hesse: “Delilah’s is very luxurious, it’s very sexy, it’s very suave, it’s very low key — you know, we have our no camera policy, so people can come and sit back, relax and be themselves.”

And for Miami Spice.

Alex Miranda: “Miami Spice. This is, as you know, the time of year that people get to try restaurants that they wouldn’t normally throughout the year. Tell me what you all have cooked up for Miami Spice in 2025.”

Mitchell Hesse: “Sure, we’re excited to be doing Miami Spice for the second time this year. We’re doing the three-course option for $60.”

They’re spicing up the experience this year. You can order dinner from the dock for takeout.

The menu will make your mouth water. Well, mine sure did. Don’t get me started on the chicken tendies.

Alex Miranda: “You lovingly call them the chicken tendies, correct? Now these are extraordinary, they have this kick to them, this spice to it that just makes them completely different, so what is that? Please explain it to me.”

Mitchell Hesse: “That’s a trade secret.”

Alex Miranda: “My friends and I, we had a little bit of a moment with the ranch dressing, the ranch dressing and the chicken tendies.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s the chicken tender with the ranch, it’s the chicken tender with the ranch, you can’t argue ranch, but even that ranch is extraordinary. It’s a good ranch.”

Guest: “It’s a really good ranch.”

Alex Miranda: “I walked into this place and the first thing I wanted to eat was a beautiful filet, because that gorgeous, kind of, Deco style is giving me that kind of feeling. Tell me about this steak. Is it like something we’ve never had? How would you describe it?”

Mitchell Hesse: “We’re working with an American angus. It’s a six-ounce filet; we butcher everything in house, clean fresh each day, and we’re finishing it off with a black garlic truffle butter.”

But if like us, you don’t have a yacht either, you can always dine on their stunning patio. You know, whatever floats your boat.

Alex Miranda: “You’re on this patio with me right now, just describe to me how wonderful it is to be out here.”

Mitchell Hesse: “It’s great, it’s fresh, it’s charming, there’s a beautiful breeze.”

Guest: “There’s breeze, there’s music, everybody’s laughing. It’s honestly the best experience; I’ve come back here time and time again.”

Delilah’s Miami Spice deals have already started, and they will be running until Sept. 31, on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Delilah Miami

301 Brickell Key Drive

Miami, FL 33131

To book a reservation for their Miami Spice deal, click here.

