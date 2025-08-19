The creatures in Def Leppard are returning to one of their favorite spots: Sin City. Def Leppard is ready to take a bite out of Sin City in their upcoming Vegas residency with new shows in 2026.

The guys in Def Leppard are gonna rock the desert with their upcoming residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Guitarist Phil Collen says the band’s bringing something brand new to the strip.

Phil Collen: “It’s different production; the lights, the screens, everything’s gonna be completely different to what we’ve been doing the past few years.”

You’ll see all the changes and you’ll feel ’em, too.

Phil Collen: “It’s a totally different energy and a different vibe.”

Lead singer Joe Elliott has been fronting the group since the beginning.

Joe knows that Leppard can’t rest on their laurels if they want to succeed in Sin City.

Joe Elliott: “There’s a lot of acts on, you can go and see 500 acts a night, so you wanna attract people’s attention, we have to make this a one-off. It’s a special for Vegas.”

The show’s gonna be packed with hit after hit. You’ll definitely rock out to “Pour Some Sugar on Me.”

And your inner air guitarist will come alive during “Photograph”.

The classics will dominate the show each night, but keep your ears open for some deep cuts, as well.

Phil Collen: “And that’s kind of exciting because you can throw a song that you’ve never done before, so we’re getting a list and it’s really fun so far.”

Def Leppard’s residency doesn’t being until February, which just might be enough time for some new material to make the cut.

Joe Elliott: “We’ve got probably 15 songs on the go; We don’t have a release date, we don’t have a title yet, we just have a bunch of songs.”

Phil Collen: “If one of them kind of rears its head and says ‘I need to be played live,’ then we’ll absolutely do it.”

Def Leppard’s residency rocks The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace Feb. 3 through Feb. 28, 2026.

